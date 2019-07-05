RACINE — Mr. Fourth Fest 2019 himself, Lou Toutant, recruited Kevin Gonzalez for one of Fourth Fest’s most important jobs — fundraising.
Gonzalez has organized Putzmeister’s annual golf outing, open to employees, suppliers and customers, which kicks off fundraising for United Way for years. Toutant, who is one of Gonzalez’s suppliers, saw the work he was doing and asked if he wanted to get involved with Fourth Fest.
In 2014, Gonzalez’s five children were old enough he felt he could volunteer some of his time. Five years later, he’s the head of fundraising for Fourth Fest.
Any particular reason why you wanted to volunteer with Fourth Fest?
The 4th of July is probably my favorite holiday since I was kid. There’s so much tradition involved. I know not everybody loves the parade but as far back as I can remember I would see it with parents, then as I got older would see it with my friends and then when I had kids I would see it with my family. Its just a great day — you have a parade in the morning, picnics and cookouts in afternoon and then the fireworks. So, I’ve always enjoyed the events Racine puts on for Independence Day.
What’s your favorite part of the parade?
I do like the floats. We’re trying to encourage more people to do more floats. There’s not as many as in past years but we’re trying to bring it back.
[Gonzalez also said he really likes the living statues.]
I can’t believe those guys can stand that still during the parade. That’s amazing.
What’s the hardest part of organizing the event?
Raising money from corporate sponsors. Before I joined the board, we had more corporate sponsors with bigger contributions. Seems to me leadership in local organizations has changed and the people in those positions aren’t from Racine so they don’t know about the parade what its about. So we’re doing a lot more events, such as golfing, trivia nights, meat raffles, some places in town will allow us to do 50/50 raffles.
What do you look forward to seeing this year?
All the board is working board so I have to work at the end of the parade. I have to keep things moving at the end of the day. It’s a long day but I have to keep things moving so unfortunately I don’t get to see the whole thing.
What keeps you motivated to do this year after year?
Its just a good feeling. Everybody, if they can, if they have the time and ability, offer to volunteer and offer to help out. I was super busy with kids so couldn’t [at that time]. But if you’re not in that situation, its good to give back.
What do you like to grill after the parade?
I like steaks, personally. Can’t go wrong with a good burger either.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.