RACINE — The Racine Zoo and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) will likely be getting some funding from the Racine County in its 2020 budget.
The Journal Times reported in Friday's paper that the Zoo Endowment and HALO were not included in the Cultural Activities portion of the proposed budget, which is accurate.
However, each organization was included in the capital budget section.
If approved by the County Board, HALO will receive $100,000 and the zoo will receive $104,000 to upgrade different parts of its facilities.
The County Board is planning a public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the county's Ives Grove Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
