The Green Meadows Petting Farm in the Town of Waterford is treating children and adults to another season of fun on the farm. Located at 3360 High Drive between East Troy and the Village of Waterford, Green Meadows offers a petting zoo, playground, pony rides, kitten adoptions and farm activities. The attraction has been family owned since 1964. The facility closes for two weeks in September, then reopens with a seasonal fall theme through October.