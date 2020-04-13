Full Racine County Election results: Unified results, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and more
April election

Full Racine County Election results: Unified results, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and more

While the election was held on Tuesday, April 7, a court ruling kept local clerks from releasing election results until Monday.

Below are the unofficial election results as published on the county’s website with all precincts reporting.

Racine Unified School District 30-year referendum passes

Yes: 16,748

No: 16,743

Precincts Reported: 52 of 52 (100%)

Waterford School District referendum for High School resource officer failed Yes: 3,159

No: 3,179

All precincts reporting (100%)

Racine County Board

All 21 seats were up for election. Below are the results of the contested races.

District 3

Monte Osterman (i): 1,182

Steve Smetana: 1,213

All precincts reporting, (100%)

District 5

David Cooke (i): 1,032

Jody Spencer: 1,251

All precincts reporting, (100%)

District 9

Colin McKenna: 873

Eric Hopkins: 1,472

All precincts reporting, (100%)

District 14

Jason Eckman: 1,080

Kim Mahoney: 1,018

All precincts reporting, (100%)

District 20

Thomas Pringle (i): 1,674

Joel Jacobsen: 916

All precincts reporting, (100%)

District 21

Mike Dawson (i): 971

Judi Adams: 937

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Burlington City Council

District 1 alderman

Casey Kemper: 250

Theresa Meyer (i): 261

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Racine City Council

Aldermen seats are two-year positions. Below are the results of the four contested races.

Fourth District:

Dennis Montey: 221

Edwin Santiago: 305

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Eighth District:

Mac Platt: 117

Marcus West: 227

All precincts reporting, (100%)

10th District:

Carrie Glenn (i): 559

Samuel Peete: 491

All precincts reporting, (100%)

12th District:

Henry Perez (i): 748

Stacy Sheppard: 745

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Caledonia Village Board

Three Caledonia trustee seats were up for election. Here are the results of the two contested races.

Seat No. 2

Marc Silverman: 2,832

Dale Stillman (i): 4,234

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Seat No. 4

Ron Coutts: 3,489

Fran Martin (i): 3,893

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Mount Pleasant Village Board

Three trustee seats are open and each office serves a term of two years. Below are the results of the contested races.

Trustee seat No. 4

Willie Riley: 2,691

Denise Anastasio: 4,065

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Raymond Village Board

Seat No. 3

Stan Bugnacki: 287

Keith Kastenson: 885

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Rochester Village Board

Three seats open, two-year terms.

Chris Bennett (i): 694

Christian Johnson (i): 649

Russ Kumbier (i): 558

Leslie Kinsey: 628

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Union Grove Village Board

Three trustee seats open, two-year term

Seat No. 4

Timothy Mallach (i): 465

Adam Graf: 603

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Wind Point Village Board

Three trustee seats open, two-year terms, $2,400 salary

Emily Lawrence (i): 500

Casey Jones (i): 478

Brian Biernat: 440

(Below are official write-in candidates)

Milton Habeck 183

Emily Duchac 195

Thomas Braunreiter 179

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Norway Town Board

Supervisor Seat No. 3

Ralph Schopp (i): 1,232

Melissa Grohs: 1,030

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Waterford Town Board

Two supervisor seats open, two-year terms.

Scott Burns: 681

Teri Jensdusa-Nicolai (i): 1,265

David Kwasinski: 583

Tim Szeklinski (i): 1,073

All precincts reporting (100%)

Racine Unified School District

The District 2 School Board seat was the only contested seat on the ballot.

District 2

Scott Coey: 1,731

Dennis Wiser (i): 1,504

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Raymond Elementary

One seat open, three-year term.

No candidates filed to run on the ballot. There were 74 write-in candidates on the ballots. No additional information was immediately available.

Union Grove High School

Two open seats, three-year term.

Diane Skewes (i): 2,022

Randall Henderson (i): 1,520

Patrick Brinkman: 1,027

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Yorkville Elementary

Two open seats, two-year term.

Jeff Gruhn (i): 277

Scott Nelson: 284

Lori Christiansen: 428

Dave Callewaert: 410

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Marsy’s Law

(Racine County results only)

Marsy’s Law would give victims the Constitutional right to enforce their rights in the court of law if they have been infringed upon during the criminal justice process. A yes vote would change the law. A no vote would not. This was a statewide referendum question.

Yes: 40,989

No: 8,838

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Statewide, the Associated Press has reported the amendment passed.

State Supreme Court

(Racine County results only)

Daniel Kelly (i): 25,819

Jill Karofsky: 24,901

All precincts reporting, (100%)

Statewide, the Associated Press is reporting that Karofsky won.

Wisconsin Court of Appeals

(Racine County results only)

District 2

Lisa Neubauer (i): 28,403

Paul Bugenhagen Jr.: 18,991

All Racine County precincts reporting, 100%

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the Associated Press was projecting Neubauer was the winner with 89% of votes in.

