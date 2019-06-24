{{featured_button_text}}

December 22, 1969 – June 17, 2019

RACINE – John David Hetland, age 49; proud & loving father, beloved son, dear brother, faithful friend, dedicated police officer & ambassador of Racine and hero to all; lost his life while saving others on Monday evening, June 17, 2019.

John was born in Racine on December 22, 1969 to Ronald W. and Rachelle R. (nee: Raths) Hetland. He attended Knapp Elementary, Mitchell Middle, graduated from Washington Park High School in 1988 and went on to earn a Criminal Justice Degree from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Extremely well respected, John served and protected our community with the Racine Police Department for nearly 25 years. As a leader among his brothers & sisters in law enforcement, John was the current Vice-President of the Racine Police Association and proud member of Wisconsin Professional Police Association. Catholic by faith, John was a member of Saint Paul the Apostle Parish. Among his interests, John loved being in the North Woods -hunting and fishing with his children, mom and dad, brother, uncles and friends. He also enjoyed watching his children participate in sports – helping coach both of them in various sports & and on several teams. John was an accomplished athlete and sports enthusiast & was an extreme Packer & Brewer fan. John looked forward to the season of Christmas – not only as it was his favorite holiday, but more importantly, John knew he would be surrounded with his entire family. Surviving are his broken hearted family: son, Hunter Hetland (age 15); daughter, Brooke Hetland (age 8); mom & dad, Ron and Rachelle Hetland; sister, Shelly (Jay) LeGath; brother, Jason (Robin) Hetland; nieces, Shannon LeGath and Turner Hetland; nephew, Ozzie Hetland; aunts & uncles, Evelyn (Al Solfest) Squires, Sue (Gary) Weinkauf, Dan (Pat) Hetland, Mike (Debbie) Hetland, Tim (Joanna) Hetland, Joe (Jeri) Hetland, Mary (Dan) Swisky, Jackie (Gary) Pfeilstifter and Paul (Patty) Hetland; and a host of other dear relatives and friends – including his brothers & sisters on the local police, sheriff & fire departments.

Funeral services honoring John, with full police honors, will be held at Carthage College – A.F. Seibert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Kara Baylor officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Public visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00 – 7:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 – 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to “Ron Hetland”. All donations will go into a trust fund established for the benefit of John’s son, Hunter, and daughter, Brooke.

