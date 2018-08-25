MOUNT PLEASANT — With the snip of a scissors, EverGreen Academy officially started a new era on Saturday.
School officials and teachers unveiled their brand new school at 3351 Chicory Road, which includes classrooms for grades 4K to fifth grade.
“We have a school that is all ours. This is the fulfillment of the dream that we had five years ago,” said Grant Meier, EverGreen’s founder.
The school, which opened in 2013, was formerly housed in three buildings near Taylor and Lathrop avenues, including the Taylor Complex at 3131 Taylor Ave., which is owned by the Village of Elmwood Park, as well as the former Beebe School and two classrooms in Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Elmwood Park.
Now only the middle school, which includes grades 6-8, remains on Taylor Avenue. The long-term plan is to expand the Chicory Road building to add the middle school as well as a gym.
Racine choice program
EverGreen Academy, a non-denominational private school, is part of the Racine school choice program.
The student population, which totals 350, is made up primarily of students who receive government-funded vouchers to pay for tuition.
One of the features the school touts is three recess sessions each day for students.
Hillary Huck, the school’s director of operations, said they have done a lot of research and the breaks allow children’s minds to reset and better focus in the classroom.
As of Saturday, the playground equipment had not yet been installed. That will be coming in September.
The academy also has an all-school assembly each morning to go over values and recognize achievements.
Teacher/parent experience
Fourth-grade teacher Nancy Bloom, smiled as she greeted families Saturday in front of her classroom door.
Inside, she has reading centers all around the room and a big reading tree in the corner that she made for her classroom. She is retired from Racine Unified School District, but she said she wasn’t ready to stop teaching so she joined EverGreen Academy.
“I have so many ideas and they let me use my creative juices,” she said.
Heidi Henkes, of Racine, was also at the open house with her sons, Hunter, 4, and Conner, 7, who will both be going to EverGreen Academy this fall when school starts on Sept. 4.
Her 7-year-old, who is going into second grade loves school. “I think it’s because of the family atmosphere,” Henkes said. “He knows he can go to anyone.”
He also loves the field trips, which the school does several times a year, Henkes said.
“I want to stay here,” Conner said. He would stay all day, if he could, Henkes said.
