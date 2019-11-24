'Frozen II' mania takes over cinemas in Wisconsin & worldwide, breaks 'The Incredibles' record

STURTEVANT — “Frozen II” is poised to make a lot of money. A lot.
The first “Frozen,” released in 2013 by Walt Disney Animation Studios, became the highest-grossing animated film of all time with $1.274 billion in ticket sales; a record later broken by another Disney movie, the 2019 computer-animated remake of “The Lion King,” which has raked in $1.65 billion to date.
But by Sunday morning, “Frozen II” already has a head start on its predecessors. Forbes reported that the movie already had $350 million in worldwide revenue, smashing the record of $242 million previously held by “The Incredibles” for a worldwide launch of an animated film.
Disney owes thanks for that record to young girls like 4-year-olds Addison Rieker, Londyn Ley, Marley Basterash and Emmi Andersen, 5-year-old Natalia Almond, 6-year-old MacKenzie Root, and 7-year-old Caitlin Koplinski. They all showed up at Sturtevant’s Marcus Theatres Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave., on Sunday. And they all were in costume, dressed as snowy princesses inspired by the movie.
“I just could not wait for this,” Caitlin said in the movie theater lobby early Sunday afternoon, taking a break from drinking hot chocolate and making “Frozen”-themed crafts. “When I heard they had an event for the movie, I just straight-up wanted to go.”
Theater chains such as Marcus have helped build that buzz by committing resources to promoting the film and selling tickets. Marcus Theatres’ cinemas have a combined 700 screens across 17 states, and more than half of those screens are dedicated to “Frozen II” right now, according to Julie Caan, a communications specialist with Milwaukee-based Marcus.
Caan said that a survey of 11,000 Marcus loyalty members revealed that the only movie that more highly anticipated than “Frozen II” this season is “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” another Disney property.
Kris Hopper, stepfather of 4-year-old Londyn Ley, said that all week Ley has been chanting “Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!” in anticipation for the sequel of her favorite film.
Aaron Rieker, Addison Rieker’s dad and Emmi Andersen’s stepdad, said the girls have watched the original movie “30 times this week.”
Psychologists Maryam Kia-Keating and Yalda T. Uhls wrote a column in 2015 that appeared in The Washington Post and Time magazine, among other publications, about why the movie so successfully enraptured so many young girls — including Uhls’ and Kia-Keating’s own daughters.
“(A) preschooler’s emotional world is reminiscent of ‘Frozen’ heroine Elsa’s internal struggle: Her emotions are strong, passionate and seem uncontrollable ... when Elsa laments that she’s afraid that there’s ‘no escape from the storm inside of me,’ it resonates with young children — and perhaps their patience-tested parents, as well.”
Kia-Keating also noted that the villain in “Frozen” isn’t a terrifying witch or grotesque monster, but a normal-looking guy. As such, kids aren’t going to be as easily scared by the movie, while older Disney classics like “Sleeping Beauty” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” left little ones shielding their eyes.
Rieker doesn’t put so much thought into the psychology of why his daughters wanted to dress up like princesses from Arendelle on Sunday morning. For him, it’s simple: “It’s basically their favorite movie.”