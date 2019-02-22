RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say frost was to blame for road closures that occurred Friday on northbound Interstate 94, resulting in heavy traffic backups.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, WisDOT officials announced that the full northbound closure of I-94 at Highway G for an emergency pavement grinding and repaving north from the Root River Bridge for about a half-mile, a DOT news release stated.
Motorists were encouraged to take alternate routes as growing traffic queues stretched more than three miles as of 2 p.m. Friday.
I hope it was written in the contract that the construction company has to pay for this
My guess is it was caused by a combination of up and down temps and road construction that was rushed to keep up the expedited schedule.
