RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say frost was to blame for road closures that occurred Friday on northbound Interstate 94, resulting in heavy traffic backups.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, WisDOT officials announced that the full northbound closure of I-94 at Highway G for an emergency pavement grinding and repaving north from the Root River Bridge for about a half-mile, a DOT news release stated.

Motorists were encouraged to take alternate routes as growing traffic queues stretched more than three miles as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

