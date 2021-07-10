From Wisconsin to Liberia: Nurse practitioner taking 45 years' experience with her to Africa

MOUNT PLEASANT — Surrounded by piles of paperwork and boxes, Louise Omdahl sits in her office ready for her last day at the Ascension Wisconsin’s Mount Pleasant health clinic.
Omdahl has 45 years of experience, 34 of them with the health-care group now known as Ascension Wisconsin.
As she says her goodbyes to patients and co-workers, she’s prepared to spend her first days of “retirement” on the other side of the Atlantic, staying two years in the West African nation of Liberia.
This is not an extended vacation. Instead, it’s a part of her “non-retirement plan” to continue providing medical assistance and resources to communities short on both through a medical mission trip.
“I don’t feel like I’m at retirement age, which is why I’m doing my non-retirement plan,” said Omdahl. “All my friends know I call this my non-retirement plan because I’m going to continue working and giving as I know I should.”
The inspiration
Omdahl’s decision to go on a mission trip to Liberia was not a whim; rather, it’s a familiar decision for her. During her career, she has participated in more than a dozen medical mission, from Russia to Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.
This will be her fifth medical mission trip to Liberia.
The first was in 2003, when co-worker Dr. Veronica G. Carver asked Omdahl to join her on a short-term medical mission.
Carver, an obstetrician, grew up in Liberia and decided to return to provide educational resources for patients and staff as the country recovered from its second civil war.
The women worked in small clinics to provide health care for women. But many men and children accompanied their wives or family members on these visits because of their own needs for medical attention.
“In our first trip together, she was the organizer,” said Carver. “She’s not involved in the superficial aspects of her work. She’s dedicated to paying attention to all the details.”
Because of this experience, Omdahl knew she had to come back to Liberia long-term and was determined to make that happen.
“I thought that if I were ever to be here, I would need to be a family nurse practitioner,” said Omdahl. “I already had a master’s degree, but I went back to school anyway.”
Omdahl went to Concordia University to do her postgraduate work. She fulfilled a dream of becoming a family nurse practitioner in 2012.
A series of national setbacks
Liberia has been in a state of recovery, both for its economy and its overall infrastructure, for years. It has experienced two civil wars (from 1989 to 2003), an Ebola epidemic in 2014, and now a third wave of COVID-19 cases.
During the Ebola epidemic, Liberia trained unemployed residents to become community health workers to implement prevention and safety measures for the country. This practice is being repeated due to the COVID pandemic.
“When Ebola hit in 2014, we couldn’t go back to our normal cycle,” said Omdahl. “I started to work with a number of employees to do short-term medical trips to Central America.”
During these trips to Guatemala and Dominican Republic, she was able to gain international experience on medical care in other countries, and to learn the strengths and weaknesses of mission trips.
Even though she appreciated these trips, Liberia still called her name.
Omdahl will be working at a hospital and clinic built by the Eternal Winning Love America, a nonprofit organization that uses its resources “to serve people worldwide through the design of hospitals, schools, water systems and many other facilities.”
The hospital is located in Paynesville, a southeastern suburb of Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. Off the North Atlantic Ocean, Omdahl will be living on the compound and assist in teaching nursing students and treating patients during her stay.
“I’ll be teaching and working with nurses because they had their education totally interrupted by the war, Ebola and COVID,” said Omdahl.
‘At least 48 hours in her day’
Louise Omdahl has lived in southeast Wisconsin her whole life, growing up in Cudahy before moving to Kenosha and Racine to work for Ascension.
A mother of four, Omdahl has worked in various roles throughout her career while balancing her personal life.
She has switched between roles as a manager of labor and delivery, a clinician and a teacher at Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“Most people have 24 hours in a day, Louise has at least 48 hours in her day,” said Dr. Carver. “She’s a wonderful loving and attentive mother, while working full-time, even when she was in school. She was a teacher for nursing students, active in her church and on multiple boards for humanitarian work.”
Said Omdahl: “When I teach nursing, something I’ve often told my students is that as a nurse, you can reinvent yourself a multitude of times in a multitude of ways.”
Bringing resources, expertise
Before Omdahl leaves for Liberia, she will go through a series of classes and meetings to prepare her for her trip and ensure she’s safe.
On Wednesday, Omdahl traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, for two weeks to finish her safety training with SIM, a missionary organization, to ensure she’s equipped for any circumstance she may come across.
Omdahl said she wants to dispel any misconceptions that Liberia is inherently an unsafe place to be.
“If I wanted to say, is it perfectly safe? No. But is anywhere in the world perfectly safe? Of course not,” she said.
Aside from safety training, Omdahl has been gathering a variety of resources over the past month to bring to Liberia, including nursing textbooks, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, flow meters and more.
“These are things I’ve collected over the years,” said Omdahl. “I go to estate sales and look for things such as respiratory items.”
One resource that was important to bring on this trip was oxygen equipment. On a Zoom call with the Liberian hospital, the staff told Omdahl they were in need of oxygen tanks as they’re working with old-style regulators.
When Omdahl arrives, she’s expected to start work right away.
“They’ve already told me they want me to reach correct usage of oxygen in terms of monitoring when you put it on, when you don’t and treating the tanks well so you don’t accidentally leak one out,” she said.
The most important experience Omdahl wants to bring to the missionary trip is her teaching experience, emphasizing what is the quickest and most effective way to teach her new students.
She’s thankful for teaching at a nursing school such as UWM because of its diversity of students and ability to bring multicultural perspectives of her student’s experiences to her work.
“I’ve taught students who were in graduate school with a different degree and switched to nursing, which is interesting because they know something well that isn’t nursing,” said Omdahl. “All that combination is going to help me because I’m going to find some experienced nurses with fabulous judgment that’s inherently there.”
As Omdahl departs, she said she wants to see more young people entering into the nursing field to share the same passion she has.
“When I first started, I felt it was my call to live out. God loves me and I needed to show love to other people where it was practical and I was able to serve,” she said. “We need more talented people in nursing, it’s a profession where you’ll never be bored.”