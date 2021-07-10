From Wisconsin to Liberia: Nurse practitioner taking 45 years' experience with her to Africa

The first was in 2003, when co-worker Dr. Veronica G. Carver asked Omdahl to join her on a short-term medical mission.

Carver, an obstetrician, grew up in Liberia and decided to return to provide educational resources for patients and staff as the country recovered from its second civil war.

The women worked in small clinics to provide health care for women. But many men and children accompanied their wives or family members on these visits because of their own needs for medical attention.

“In our first trip together, she was the organizer,” said Carver. “She’s not involved in the superficial aspects of her work. She’s dedicated to paying attention to all the details.”

Because of this experience, Omdahl knew she had to come back to Liberia long-term and was determined to make that happen.

“I thought that if I were ever to be here, I would need to be a family nurse practitioner,” said Omdahl. “I already had a master’s degree, but I went back to school anyway.”

Omdahl went to Concordia University to do her postgraduate work. She fulfilled a dream of becoming a family nurse practitioner in 2012.

A series of national setbacks