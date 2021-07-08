RACINE — The 100th winner of Miss America could very well be from the area, as Miss Rock River Valley Jennifer Schmidt, of Racine, was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June.

Schmidt enjoyed dance growing up and still does; maybe not ballet, but jazz, yes. Her dance instructor, who won Miss Racine in 1963, encouraged all of her students to compete in similar competitions, according to Schmidt. She decided to dip her toes in when she was 15 with the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen program.

“On a whim, I decided I would compete, and by the grace of God, I won,” Schmidt said. “I look back on that competition and I still don’t understand how, but I think it was one of those things where it just was meant to be.”

Once she became eligible to compete in the Miss program, Schmidt decided to go for it. After four years of trying, she became Miss Racine and made the top ten for Miss Wisconsin. The next year, Schmidt represented Miss Badgerland, but again, only made top ten for Miss Wisconsin.

The 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, but she finally brought home the crown during her last year of eligibility at 25 years old. While she is grateful, Schmidt emphasized that winning wasn’t what the Miss program is all about.

“Winning cannot be the end goal. There is such a journey to becoming the best version of yourself,” Schmidt said. “And if you win, that’s the icing on the cake.”

For Schmidt, it was the service opportunities that interested her. Throughout her experience, Schmidt would volunteer for the American Diabetes Association’s Wisconsin’s office for eight years and after her graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, ADA offered her full time position as their donations manager.

But, when the pandemic created a lull in donations and funding, the Wisconsin ADA office closed its doors, leaving Schmidt unemployed.

This, however, prompted Schmidt to focus on the Miss Wisconsin competition and her social impact initiative, “Diabetes: YOU Have the Control,” which was inspired by her grandmother, who struggled with the many complications associated with Type 2 diabetes.

“It wasn’t just my job — it was the time, eight, nine years of volunteer work all died up and so that was really hard because I lost my job, but then Wisconsin lost a valuable resource,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt, while other contestants may have to hit pause on their careers, is able to continue her non-profit work as Miss Wisconsin. She plans to use her experience and skills to increase the Miss Wisconsin scholarship fund.

Bigger plans ahead

Schmidt’s very own pageant journey has amassed $13,000, which Schmidt said would help her pay off her student debt as a first-generation college student.

“So, that is what I hope my legacy as Miss Wisconsin is, to establish a donor program, increasing relationships wit individual donors, so that we can bump that scholarship money up sot hat all women who compete are able to walk away with a nice check that helps them either put a dent in their student loan debt or pay for a semester of their college education.”

Going forward, Schmidt will continue to prepare for the Miss America competition when she isn’t on the road fulfilling the job of Miss Wisconsin. Part of that job, Schmidt said, is making Miss Wisconsin more relatable.

“I feel like people put Miss Wisconsin or titleholders on a pedestal,” Schmidt said. “A year ago, I lost my job and I was unemployed like millions of other Americans.”

