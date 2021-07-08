Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
Schmidt enjoyed dance growing up and still does; maybe not ballet, but jazz, yes. Her dance instructor, who won Miss Racine in 1963, encouraged all of her students to compete in similar competitions, according to Schmidt. She decided to dip her toes in when she was 15 with the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen program.
“On a whim, I decided I would compete, and by the grace of God, I won,” Schmidt said. “I look back on that competition and I still don’t understand how, but I think it was one of those things where it just was meant to be.”
Once she became eligible to compete in the Miss program, Schmidt decided to go for it. After four years of trying, she became Miss Racine and made the top ten for Miss Wisconsin. The next year, Schmidt represented Miss Badgerland, but again, only made top ten for Miss Wisconsin.
The 2020 competition was postponed due to the COVID pandemic, but she finally brought home the crown during her last year of eligibility at 25 years old. While she is grateful, Schmidt emphasized that winning wasn’t what the Miss program is all about.
“Winning cannot be the end goal. There is such a journey to becoming the best version of yourself,” Schmidt said. “And if you win, that’s the icing on the cake.”
For Schmidt, it was the service opportunities that interested her. Throughout her experience, Schmidt would volunteer for the American Diabetes Association’s Wisconsin’s office for eight years and after her graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, ADA offered her full time position as their donations manager.
But, when the pandemic created a lull in donations and funding, the Wisconsin ADA office closed its doors, leaving Schmidt unemployed.
This, however, prompted Schmidt to focus on the Miss Wisconsin competition and her social impact initiative, “Diabetes: YOU Have the Control,” which was inspired by her grandmother, who struggled with the many complications associated with Type 2 diabetes.
“It wasn’t just my job — it was the time, eight, nine years of volunteer work all died up and so that was really hard because I lost my job, but then Wisconsin lost a valuable resource,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt, while other contestants may have to hit pause on their careers, is able to continue her non-profit work as Miss Wisconsin. She plans to use her experience and skills to increase the Miss Wisconsin scholarship fund.
Bigger plans ahead
Schmidt’s very own pageant journey has amassed $13,000, which Schmidt said would help her pay off her student debt as a first-generation college student.
“So, that is what I hope my legacy as Miss Wisconsin is, to establish a donor program, increasing relationships wit individual donors, so that we can bump that scholarship money up sot hat all women who compete are able to walk away with a nice check that helps them either put a dent in their student loan debt or pay for a semester of their college education.”
Going forward, Schmidt will continue to prepare for the Miss America competition when she isn’t on the road fulfilling the job of Miss Wisconsin. Part of that job, Schmidt said, is making Miss Wisconsin more relatable.
“I feel like people put Miss Wisconsin or titleholders on a pedestal,” Schmidt said. “A year ago, I lost my job and I was unemployed like millions of other Americans.”
Miss Racine contestant Ashley Monti sings "Gimme Gimme" during the talent show part of Saturday's program. Contestant Alyssa Bohm is crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Miss Racine contestant Isabella Lapetina walks on stage during the evening gown part of Saturday evening's program. Contestant Alyssa Bohm is crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Madeline Helwig performs a dance/gymnastics routine to "Assassin's Tango" for the judges during the Miss Racine competition on Saturday night. Contestant Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Stephanie Parco performs a Tap en Pointe dance routine to the song "Happy" during Saturday evening's program. Contestant Alyssa Bohm is crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Miss Racine 2015 Contestant Haley Schonter performs a Lyrical en Pointe dance routine to "Waiting on the World to Change" during the talent performance during Saturday's program. Contestant Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Alyssa Bohm is crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall. Here is Bohm during the evening gown part of Saturday evening's program.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Alyssa Bohm is crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall. Bohm performed a tap dance routine to the swing-era song "It Don't Mean a Thing."
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Alyssa Bohm is crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall. Behind her are Amy Stephan, left, Miss Racine's Outstanding Teen 2014 and Haylee Bande, Miss Racine, 2014, right.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Stephanie Parco performs a Tap en Pointe dance routine to the song "Happy" during Saturday evening's program. Contestant Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Various pageant winners from around the area appeared on stage during Satruday night's program. Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Caitlin Morrall, Miss Racine 2002 and Miss Wisconsin USA 2007,emcees Saturday night's program. Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Isabella Lapetina was awarded the Miss Congeniality award Saturday night. Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
6-year-old Liemani Segura sings the National Anthem on Saturday night. Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Ashley Monti was awarded first runner-up during Saturday evening's program. Alyssa Bohm was crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Alyssa Bohm performed a tap dance routine to "It Don't Mean a Thing," and was later crowned Miss Racine 2015 on Saturday evening, February 21 during the Miss Racine Scholarship Program held at Preservation Hall.
Correction: This caption initially had the incorrect date. The error has been corrected.
Jennifer Schmidt poses with her crown and sash after being crowned Miss Wisconsin.