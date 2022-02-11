From unemployed to deputy director: A library success story

RACINE — When Nick Demske first began appearing at the Racine Public Library 15 years ago, he was unemployed and looking for a warm place to fill out job applications.

A staff member paid attention and added an application for a new circulation opening to Demske’s pile.

In March 2007, Demske answered the phone to hear the good news that he got the job. He refers to it as a “foundational moment.”

“To some degree, I’m kind of a living success story of libraries,” Demske said.

From that time until now, he has worked to bring a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), as well as antiracism, to his various roles at the library.

And those will remain his focus now that he has been named the library’s deputy director.

The deputy director role is new to the Racine Public Library, created to serve on the library’s leadership team through public service and by supporting the library’s broader strategic work.

Demske’s first goals for the role: ensure staff and patrons “feel awesome” about coming into the building every day, and amplify the library’s reputation as one “radically committed” to EDI throughout the Racine community and international library field.

Demske attributed his employment at the library to who he is today as an employee, activist, elected official and proud Racine community member. He’s also a County Board supervisor who was first elected in 2018.

From his early circulation role, Demske and the library soon morphed his role into one that ran programs to support teens’ leadership and community engagement.

It wasn’t long before he also became the recipient of the library’s continuing education endowment, through which he earned his Master of Library and Information Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

His new experiences led to Demske and the library crafting the Racine Public Library’s unique community resource librarian position (his subsequent role) — effectively an in-house community organizer position — from the inside out.

He also established the BONK! arts and culture series, founded the Mary Finley and Marcie Eanes Black History Month Read-In, and helped lead the library’s successful Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations — all of which he proudly passed on to other community leaders as these efforts gained momentum.

“Nick stood out as someone who would not only fulfill the responsibilities of the position, but would also be able to mold the role, grow within it, and use his skills and dedication to contribute to a brighter future for the library and the entire community,” stated Angela Zimmermann, executive director of the Racine Public Library. “His community-centric focus and leadership skills will serve the Racine Public Library exceptionally well.”

“Sometimes we choose communities, and sometimes communities choose us,” Demske said. “I feel like the community did choose me. I want to spend the rest of my life prioritizing making good on that investment that this community and this library has put into me.”

