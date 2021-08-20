RACINE — Solar-powered Peanuts figures, a sculpture made of dishes and bowls stacked together, a medieval-like bust carved out of wood, and what may be one of the few velvet paintings you can find in Racine.

These are just a few of the treasures found inside Misha’s Treasures, a new secondhand collectible and home decor shop in Uptown Racine, 1402 Washington Ave. Original art can also be purchased at the store, including some pieces by co-owner Victoria Schrader.

Owners Victoria and Michael Schrader, who are originally from Oklahoma but moved to Racine in 2018, opened Misha’s Treasures in early August. It’s their second shot at owning a pre-loved items store, having initially opened one in Oklahoma that only lasted six months.

The Schraders scoped out Uptown Racine, a spot that many natives and newcomers are trying to develop by way of clean-up initiatives, new murals and, of course, new and thriving businesses.

Treasures indeed

“Back then you had ‘Storage Wars’ and ‘American Pickers,’ and what people were doing was just buying stuff up, jacking up the price and inventory, and flooding up the market,” Michael said. “So it was too many people trying to do the exact same thing.”

“Storage Wars” and “American Pickers,” which were most popular in the early 2010s, made a trend of putting a high price tag on what others considered junk. For example, the premise of “Storage Wars” was bidding over storage units that could either be full of trash or treasures, like vintage toys, prized authentic art pieces or autographed memorabilia. “American Pickers” followed a crew traveling across the country buying up antiques.

The Schraders may not be at the scale of traveling across the country, but they have made a hobby of digging for treasures in Racine County and its surrounding areas at estate sales and garage sales.

“We’ll just pick a direction and go,” Michael said. He noted he works in the Chicago area a few days a week, so he’ll often peruse different sales going on in those suburbs.

“To me, it’s interesting to see what kind of different things some people have … You can find some really interesting stuff that you wouldn’t in your wildest dreams think, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go to Walmart or wherever and buy that different kind of stuff,’” Victoria said.

Some of the Schraders’ favorite pieces in the shop include a small table with a cabinet that opens up from the top instead of the side, and a vintage black velvet painting of a pirate ship Michael got from his parents.

Victoria estimated the cabinet’s style was most popular in the 1970s. Much of the furniture inside their shop has signature woodwork from the decade.

Revitalizing Uptown

There’s one particular item in Misha’s Treasures that the Schraders consider gold. While perusing sales in Racine, they found a cash register that had been used at the address of their shop: 1402 Washington.

The cash register was from Acme Office Equipment Company, which occupied the same building at one point. Acme was acquired by Brookfield-based James Imaging Systems in the 2000s, according to Brittany Campbell who works in human resources for JIS.

“I found this and I was like, ‘This is a really cool, old-timey adding machine,’ and when we set it up for display, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s returning home,’” Michael said. “What’s the probability that I would randomly pick something in somebody’s basement, in an estate sale, get it back and go, ‘It came from this exact location’?”

The Schraders chose to station their business in Uptown Racine to join the movement of business owners revitalizing the area — including Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch at 1501, who’s organizing in the Art For Uptown project. Campbell and other business owners have been working to beautify uptown with art, new businesses and other ventures.

“We don’t like to see businesses or houses for that matter that are really old, or you can tell have been here for a while, like in such bad shape,” Victoria said. “We wanted somewhere up here, because you want to help bring back the area.”

“Since we lived in the city,” Michael said, “we decided to invest our dollars in our city. We live here, and we wanna see it grow.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.