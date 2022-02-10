From the city to the ski hill: How this program brings kids from Racine to Alpine Valley's slopes

RACINE — Five years ago, Carter and Hayden Sura didn’t know how to ski. Then the brothers joined Snow Sharks, a youth skiing and snowboarding program, which is run in collaboration between Racine’s parks department and the Alpine Valley Resort in Elkhorn.

Now for Carter, 18, and Hayden, 15, skiing is a “piste” of cake. The Racine residents, both students at Walden III High School, have become “pretty decent” skiers thanks to Snow Sharks, their father Larry Sura said.

The two ask him to sign them up every year — sometimes asking multiple times.

“It’s been a good program,” Larry said. “They enjoy it and it’s a good way to get them skiing.”

Terminology A "piste" is a marked ski run or path. Piste is French for "track." There are four basic difficulty categories for pistes: Green Circle=Easiest, with a slope gradient of less than 25%

Blue Square=Intermediate, slope gradient of 25-40%

Black Diamond=Difficult, slope gradient of more than 40%

Double Black Diamond=For experts only, often including obstacles like cliffs and trees

Starting the program

Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has been partnering with Alpine Valley for the last 19 years to bring the program to Racine-area families. Snow Sharks is open to skiers ages 7 to 17 and snowboarders, ages 10 to 17. Participants sign up for six scheduled sessions on either Mondays or Wednesdays from December to February.

PRCS Recreation Supervisor Duncan Cortez said Alpine has been “great hosts” over the years.

Entire families have become skiers because of the pandemic. Cortez said it’s been popular the last few years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when there have been fewer options for activities.

Cheryl Westfall and her children — Maggie, 13, Mary, 11, John, 9, and Patrick, 7 — are an example of such a family. All four children knew how to ski before joining the program two years ago. But the kids, who attend St. Joseph School, 1525 Erie St., wanted something to get them outside during the pandemic boredom.

“It’s time as a family doing something we all enjoy,” Cheryl said.

Cortez was once the youth services coordinator with the PRCS. He skied when he was a kid and his initial motivation for starting the club was wanting another recreational option for kids in Racine.

Twenty years ago, he asked staff at several ski and snowboard hills in the area if they would allow for a group of about a dozen children, because that’s how big the city’s van was. But most hills had a minimum group requirement of more than that.

It took Cortez a year or two of searching. Then Cortez tried asking Alpine Valley Resort.

Elizabeth Firestone, ski school director at Alpine Valley, “took a chance on us,” Cortez said.

Firestone said the resort hadn’t had a student program for a while, so starting Snow Sharks 19 years ago was a good idea.

Alpine is appreciative that Cortez and the Racine community have come out throughout the last (almost) two decades. She called the partnership “fabulous.”

“Snow Sharks allows kids to start at a young age,” Firestone said. “Skiing is a fabulous sport available at a very reasonable price point here. It’s a nice way that the whole community can come here to ski and snowboard as well. We look forward to seeing them for many more years.”

Despite the van transportation initially being the limiting factor, the group has grown by having members provide their own transportation.

Now, the program has 50 “members,” but probably over 100 people participating because of family members who come along skiing, Cortez said.

“We’ve had 500 kids over 19 years,” he said. “It’s neat to see kids who’ve never skied before, nervous, anxious, grow and work their way up to that black diamond. There’s a lot to our program and we’re very proud of it.”

The program costs $175 and includes the six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods and club rates on other specified times and nights of the week. Parents and siblings may also ski or snowboard on club nights with the member for the club price of $25 per night. Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $25.

The season is nearing its end; there are two final club nights on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 21.

Registration every year is in November, but participants can sign up any point in the middle of a season, depending on availability, at a discounted price.

Enjoying the program

Larry said he feels safe leaving his sons with the Snow Sharks program staff and appreciates the low costs. Both boys own their own ski equipment, which eliminates rental costs, and also lift tickets are at discounted rates for members.

“This way, they can get out there skiing regularly at a reasonable price, and it’s scheduled, so that makes it nice,” Larry said, noting that otherwise skiing would be difficult to find time to do.

Cheryl also said the program has forced the family to go skiing, in comparison to the idea of going on their own that would commonly be accompanied by excuses such as “it’s too cold,” leading to not going.

“We have designated times when we go, which gives structure and routine,” Cheryl said. “It’s hard to do activities. We get stuck inside, so it’s nice to be doing things and staying active. In the middle of the winter, it’s really easy to go under a blanket and watch TV. But instead we’re out and enjoying the environment, the winter that Wisconsin gives us.”

The Westfalls live in Wind Point and own all their own ski equipment. The children trade with another family as they grow out of it.

Cheryl said the program is well-organized, and seeing her children’s progress from beginning to end has been “incredible.”

“It builds up confidence, builds up skills,” Cheryl said. “The joy of getting out there is being able to do it, do it confidently and have fun.”

Patrick said he enjoys doing the different activities, from the different hills to speed down, to a terrain park.

“All the ski instructors are really nice and they’re the kind of people that you can meet,” Patrick said. “There’s a billion different things you can do, like you can ski fast or slow. What I like to do is on the terrain park … sometimes when I’m going really fast I like to move my arms and that’s really fun.”

Mary said the staff at the park have helped the kids grow as skiers and people. “It’s very nice to have people like that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.