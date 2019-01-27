UNION GROVE — For almost two decades, Tom Czerniak has been chief of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department, but those days are winding down.
Czerniak, 71, will step down from his position as soon as the Joint Union Grove and Yorkville Fire Commission decides on his successor. He has been with the department for 41 years and has been chief for 17. Before becoming chief, he was mostly involved with emergency medical services on scenes.
Besides being a volunteer member of the Fire Department, Czerniak was a biology teacher at Union Grove High School from 1970-2004. But even after retiring from UGHS, he has not slowed down much in the fire service: He still regularly spends time at the fire station.
“It gave me purpose,” Czerniak said. “It gave me something to do (in retirement).”
Czerniak has also been Racine County’s deputy medical examiner since 2004, a role he plans to fulfill as long as he’s able.
In Czerniak’s time as chief, the all-volunteer department has undergone significant changes. Every piece of equipment except one engine has been replaced and updated. The department has also moved toward paramedic service, which allows for better treatment of patients on the scene.
But some changes have been more somber. No longer do members commonly stick around for 20-25 years. Now, interns are welcomed and most volunteers only stay with the department for less than 10 years, Czerniak said.
“People don’t volunteer for as long as they used to,” he said. “I’m a dinosaur, there’s no getting around it.”
A humble leader
Despite his years in command, Czerniak is soft-spoken and gives the people in his department the lion’s share of the credit.
“My officers are the ones out there making good decisions when it comes to firefighting, EMS calls, crashes, etc.,” Czerniak said.
“I’ve found him to be very respectful and considerate, and he’s just a great guy,” said Michelle Filz, Czerniak’s secretary, who has been with the department for 18 years. “I think he’s like that with all of our members.”
In reference to Filz, Czerniak said, “If anyone runs the department, it’s her.”
Jim Moyer, a former Yorkville town chairman, said he was always impressed with how Czerniak commanded the department.
“I think his background as a teacher working with kids certainly was helpful working with the members of the department,” Moyer said. “You have 35 or 40 different men and women working down there with different backgrounds and he got them all on the same page. … It isn’t always easy to get people to respond to a call at 2:30 in the morning in winter.”
Teaching is still a large part of what Czerniak does. He has been an instructor at Gateway Technical College since 1980 and this year helped develop a new program that lets high school students take emergency medical technician classes and do “no-touch ride-alongs,” he said.
Czerniak said as chief, he has let his officers do much of the work running calls and has taken on a role more akin to an administrator, handling things such as budgets and purchasing.
“When I became chief, I was not a big-time firefighter,” he said. “I actually looked at my position as fire chief as someone who was going to be doing a lot of administrating.”
As for Czerniak’s future with the Fire Department, all that is certain is that he will not be chief. He said he might stick around to help out in whatever capacity he can even after he steps down.
