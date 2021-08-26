From 'Shark Tank' to Waterford: Exotic Milwaukee brewery MobCraft may expand to village

WATERFORD — A beer-maker known for letting customers dream up exotic micro-brew flavors is pursuing a deal to open a new brewery in a former firehouse in downtown Waterford.
MobCraft Beer Inc., which once pitched its concept on the ABC-TV show "Shark Tank," has agreed to purchase the former fire station at 122 Second St. for an attraction that village officials have been pursuing for years.
Village leaders say that bringing Milwaukee-based MobCraft's unusual approach to crafting beer into Waterford's unconventional firehouse property sounds like a winning combination.
"I think it's a fantastic model," Village President Don Houston said. "I'm very excited about it."
The two sides have agreed on a sale price for the old firehouse of just below $400,000. The village now is awaiting MobCraft's plans for transforming the site into a brewery and restaurant.
The deal includes Rick Beck, a local business owner whose grandfather once operated a brewery in Waterford. Beck has been part of previous efforts at resurrecting the old fire station.
Beck said he is optimistic about the development being planned in a new partnership with MobCraft.
"We are moving forward," he said. "We are teaming up."
Could open by the spring
If the current plans come together, officials said, the new attraction could be open to the public by next spring.
MobCraft founder and chief executive Henry Schwartz declined to comment, saying that details and plans for Waterford needed to be "polished."
A purchase agreement signed by both sides in late July shows that MobCraft has agreed to pay the village $399,900 for the old fire station property. The village then would rebate the sale price back to MobCraft over three years, making the property a virtual gift in exchange for the company's commitment to create a new business in Waterford.
The sale is scheduled to be finalized in November. MobCraft has deposited $10,000 in earnest money.
The agreement describes plans for the property as a "brewery, winery, taproom, bar and restaurant."
The village rebate on the sale price would not begin until after MobCraft has occupied the property for one year.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said he expects the village board to review MobCraft's development plans by September or October. Jackson called the Milwaukee-based brewery an appealing partner for a project that means a lot to Waterford.
"I'm impressed with what they do," he said.
'Crowdsourced' brewery
Established in Madison in 2013, MobCraft billed itself as the world's first "crowdsourced" brewery, meaning that the company would create new beers based on customer suggestions. The result has been exotic beers tasting like apple pie, fruity breakfast cereal, butterscotch, blueberry waffles and peanut butter cups.
In 2016, Schwartz appeared on "Shark Tank" and sought financial support for building a new brewery. The celebrity investors were turned off by MobCraft's unusual beer flavors, however, and Schwartz walked away empty-handed.
But the national TV exposure boosted MobCraft's profile, and the company soon opened its new brewery in Milwaukee. The menu includes pizza, sandwiches and salads.
Houston said Schwartz and his partners are savvy businesspeople who have a track record of success.
"You've got a good bunch of guys who really know business," Houston said. "And they know this business."
Beck said plans for the old firehouse include a wall mural or other tribute to his grandfather's former brewery.
"It'll be really nice for the community," he said.
The deal with MobCraft comes as Waterford is losing a partner on an outdoor beer garden operating at nearby Ten Club Park. Racine Brewing Co., which runs the beer garden, announced this week that the company is going out of business.
Village officials said they have not yet determined the future of the beer garden without Racine Brewing.
Since 2018, village officials have separately been looking for a brewery operator to take over the old fire station and turn it into an attraction that would draw visitors to the Second Street location along the Fox River.
A deal fell through earlier this year after disagreements emerged with the newly established Waterford Brewing Co.
Unlike Waterford Brewing, MobCraft Beer is an established company with a proven following.
Houston said he has been impressed by MobCraft's business representatives.
"They're younger guys. They're go-to-it type of guys," he said. "I'm glad we waited for the right opportunity."