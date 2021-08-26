From 'Shark Tank' to Waterford: Exotic Milwaukee brewery MobCraft may expand to village

Could open by the spring

If the current plans come together, officials said, the new attraction could be open to the public by next spring.

MobCraft founder and chief executive Henry Schwartz declined to comment, saying that details and plans for Waterford needed to be "polished."

A purchase agreement signed by both sides in late July shows that MobCraft has agreed to pay the village $399,900 for the old fire station property. The village then would rebate the sale price back to MobCraft over three years, making the property a virtual gift in exchange for the company's commitment to create a new business in Waterford.

The sale is scheduled to be finalized in November. MobCraft has deposited $10,000 in earnest money.

The agreement describes plans for the property as a "brewery, winery, taproom, bar and restaurant."

The village rebate on the sale price would not begin until after MobCraft has occupied the property for one year.

Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said he expects the village board to review MobCraft's development plans by September or October. Jackson called the Milwaukee-based brewery an appealing partner for a project that means a lot to Waterford.

