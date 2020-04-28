From restaurateur to news business; veteran ad rep Kaste retires after 20 years

“I’ve enjoyed the people I work with,” he said. “I’m gonna miss all of them dearly. It’s a real close, tight-knit group. There’s a lot of long-timers. They’re very professional. It’s a good gang to work with. The (workplace) culture is what really brought me in.”

Kaste said he will also miss working creatively and collaboratively to ensure the success of his clients, particularly the small “mom and pop” businesses that made up the “lion’s share” of his client list.

“I’ve always enjoyed … helping people succeed,” Kaste said.

In retirement, Kaste looks forward to doing a lot more fishing, hiking and cooking, putting on his “grandfather hat” more often, and traveling with his wife, Debbie. As a former teenage “long-haired rocker,” Kaste also looks forward to making the tuneful acquaintance of “a couple of guitars that have been collecting dust.” And as a longtime volunteer with a number of community organizations, including the Kiwanis and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization as part of a longstanding personal mission “to give back to Racine,” Kaste plans to “step up” his community volunteerism.

“I’m not gonna be idle,” Kaste said. “I’ll probably be busier than ever.”

While Kaste will no longer be at The Journal Times, no one will be left in the lurch: Account Executive Liz Bertz will be more than happy to help businesses get out the word about their services, both during these times of social distancing and after when everything fully reopens. She can be reached at 262-631-1711 or Elizabeth.Bertz@journaltimes.com.

