From restaurateur to news business; veteran ad rep Kaste retires after 20 years

RACINE — After a career happily working as a self-confessed “behind the scenes guy,” Fred Kaste finds himself in the unfamiliar limelight: He is to retire after 20 years as a Journal Times advertising account executive on Friday.
Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Kaste is spending the final days of his career working remotely from home in “very weird circumstances,” bidding final farewells to his clients by phone and looking ahead to the prospect of a social distancing “virtual retirement party.”
Kaste didn’t set out for a career in the newspaper industry: He spent 17 years in the restaurant business, rising from sous chef and assistant chef to restaurant management.
A decision to take a sabbatical from being a restaurateur proved, in retrospect, to be a major turning point for Kaste, serving as a springboard for a new career in newspaper advertising — 11 years with the Waukesha Freeman and 20 years in Racine with the Journal Times.
“Somehow that one-year sabbatical turned into a 31-year second career,” Kaste reflected. “I never went back.”
No stranger to the Fourth Estate, Kaste’s father was a veteran 25-year reporter for the Freeman, with Kaste fondly recalling “a lot of vivid memories” being around the periphery of the newspaper business in his youth, including a first job in the Freeman mail room.
“I kind of had newspapers in my blood,” he said. “Sales or advertising sales was not something I could have ever told you I was going to do, but I decided I would give it a stab and newspapers was a natural for me.”
Having placed his share of advertising while in restaurant management, Kaste came into his new advertising sales job with the Freeman from the unique vantage point of “the customer’s point of view.” Once in the job, Kaste found he relished the challenge of juggling 40 to 60 clients a week and the creative aspect of pitching custom-tailored advertising campaigns.
“I discovered I had a talent for it,” he said.
Kaste said he was attracted to The Journal Times by a number of factors, including the “local autonomy” that Lee Enterprises afforded its community newspapers, the paper’s open space collaborative workplace, and the alluring “ton” of local, family-owned businesses in Racine.
“I think Fred is one of the hardest-working advertising consultants we’ve had,” said longtime Journal Times digital director Clint Wiedholz. “He’s a grinder, he’s what I would call old school … and he’s always given back to the community ... It’s hard to imagine our work environment without him.”
Heading into retirement, Kaste said he has many fond memories of his time at the Journal Times.
“I’ve enjoyed the people I work with,” he said. “I’m gonna miss all of them dearly. It’s a real close, tight-knit group. There’s a lot of long-timers. They’re very professional. It’s a good gang to work with. The (workplace) culture is what really brought me in.”
Kaste said he will also miss working creatively and collaboratively to ensure the success of his clients, particularly the small “mom and pop” businesses that made up the “lion’s share” of his client list.
“I’ve always enjoyed … helping people succeed,” Kaste said.
In retirement, Kaste looks forward to doing a lot more fishing, hiking and cooking, putting on his “grandfather hat” more often, and traveling with his wife, Debbie. As a former teenage “long-haired rocker,” Kaste also looks forward to making the tuneful acquaintance of “a couple of guitars that have been collecting dust.” And as a longtime volunteer with a number of community organizations, including the Kiwanis and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization as part of a longstanding personal mission “to give back to Racine,” Kaste plans to “step up” his community volunteerism.
“I’m not gonna be idle,” Kaste said. “I’ll probably be busier than ever.”
While Kaste will no longer be at The Journal Times, no one will be left in the lurch: Account Executive Liz Bertz will be more than happy to help businesses get out the word about their services, both during these times of social distancing and after when everything fully reopens. She can be reached at 262-631-1711 or Elizabeth.Bertz@journaltimes.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.