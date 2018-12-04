RACINE — For Richard Huennekens, a retired designer, the “Blessings to Blenders” exhibit of designer Alfonso Iannelli’s works at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., was a blast from the past.
Huennekens examined some of the designs from Iannelli Studios for Oster Manufacturing Company and Horlick Malted Milk with Museum Executive Director Chris Paulson during the exhibit’s preview, which was open to members on Thursday.
Huennekens, a former partner at Renquist Associates, pointed to a framed design for a hairdryer and said that although it was designed in the 1940s or ‘50s, it’s almost exactly the same design used for hairdryers today.
“His design work was absolutely timeless,” Paulson told The Journal Times. “It’s just such a beautiful example of modern design.”
Above the hairdryers, blenders and mixers hang life-size sketches of some of the Apostles and other biblical figures as Iannelli designed them for the stained glass windows at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St.
Paulson said the juxtaposition between Iannelli’s commercial and architectural work in Racine conveyed his interest in creating art for everyone.
“He’s creating art in places where it’s accessible to lots and lots of people,” said Paulson.
The exhibit of Iannelli’s work is accessible to the public at the Heritage Museum through Oct. 31.
An unsung artist
Paulson was introduced to Iannelli by Mark Hertzberg, the retired director of photography for The Journal Times who has had four books published about iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
During his research, Hertzberg learned that Iannelli, whose studio was based in Park Ridge, Ill., had done some work for Wright. Most famously, he designed the sprites in the Midway Gardens, a former entertainment venue on Chicago’s south side.
Iannelli later worked with Barry Byrne, one of Wright’s proteges who had been part of the Prairie School movement of architecture. With Byrne, Iannelli worked on three structures in Racine: St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the former St. Patrick’s Elementary School. Iannelli was not an architect but he designed some of the features of those buildings, particularly the stained glass window’s at St. Patrick’s.
In a book written by Tim Samuels about Iannelli, Hertzberg learned about Iannelli’s design work for Oster and packaging designs (that were never used) for Horlick. With that second Racine connection, he brought the idea of an exhibition to Paulson.
“He wasn’t an architect; he didn’t design the schools or the church. And industrial designers don’t get a lot of publicity. I’m guessing that’s why people weren’t familiar with his work,” said Hertzberg. “I didn’t think many people knew about that and I thought it would make a good exhibition.”
The spirit of collaboration
Hertzberg put Paulson in contact with three Iannelli scholars from the Chicago area: Tim Samuelson, cultural historian for the City of Chicago; David Jameson, author of “Alphonso Iannelli: Modern by Design” and “The Industrial Designs of Alphonso Iannelli,” and Eric O’Malley, designer and prairie design expert.
Samuelson said his first exposure to Iannelli’s work was a coffee pot his aunt owned that had been designed by Iannelli.
“It was a beautiful shape and your reflection was like a fun house mirror,” said Samuelson. “I was fascinated by this coffee pot. And how often is a 5-year-old fascinated with a coffee pot?”
As the cultural historian for the City of Chicago, Samuelson has access to the Chicago Architectural Preservation Archive, which included many of Iannelli’s original works. Unlike a museum, CAPA has the flexibility to widely share its archive.
“It’s great to be able to share original materials that give you a behind-the-scenes peek of how a home appliance is created, and give you an idea of the talents and passions of Alfonso Iannelli to use modernism to convey religious reverence,” said Samuelson.
CAPA and the Heritage Museum went back and forth, trading ideas for the exhibit’s design. Samuelson said the “spirit of collaboration” was fitting for an Iannelli exhibit, given his penchant for collaborating with others.
Samuelson also said he hopes the exhibit will extend beyond the walls of the museum and encourage people to seek out some of the buildings Iannelli helped create, and even the appliances he designed.
“He was a passionate artist who wanted to share the concepts of vital modernism,” said Samuelson. “He did not want to do it by creating sculptures and paintings in a museum. Instead, he put his work in a place where people could see it; walking down the street or walking into their kitchen.”
