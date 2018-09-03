About this series

Compiling the extensive research for this story was no easy task. The Journal Times used a combination of its own archives, city insurance maps, information from the Racine Heritage Museum and information from Cinematreasures.org, a website that documents movie theater history.

Using Cinematreasures.org and the Heritage Museum as guides, The Journal Times used newspaper archives dating as far back as 1869 to verify facts and, whenever possible, expand upon the information.