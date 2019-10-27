Matt Witte, Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer, and organization spokeswoman Angela Speed stand in front of the future WHS Racine County Campus at the northwest corner of 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant. The building is expected to open in March.
An architectural drawing shows how the future shelter that Wisconsin Humane Society is building in Mount Pleasant at 16th and 90th streets is to look once completed. The new shelter should be open by late spring 2020.
Matt Witte, Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer stands in the surgical suite that is separate from the surgery preparation area at the new Racine County WHS facility now under construction at 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant.
Matt Witte, Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer, and organization spokeswoman Angela Speed stand in front of the future WHS Racine County Campus at the northwest corner of 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant. The grounds include a paved walking path for exercising dogs.
Matt Witte, Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer, and organization spokeswoman Angela Speed stand in front of the future WHS Racine County Campus at the northwest corner of 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant. The building is expected to open in March.
An architectural drawing shows how the future shelter that Wisconsin Humane Society is building in Mount Pleasant at 16th and 90th streets is to look once completed. The new shelter should be open by late spring 2020.
Matt Witte, Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer stands in the surgical suite that is separate from the surgery preparation area at the new Racine County WHS facility now under construction at 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant.
Matt Witte, Wisconsin Humane Society chief operating officer, and organization spokeswoman Angela Speed stand in front of the future WHS Racine County Campus at the northwest corner of 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant. The grounds include a paved walking path for exercising dogs.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Anyone connected with Wisconsin Humane Society’s existing shelter here, a converted potato processing plant, is panting with eagerness for the future WHS Racine County campus.
Project planning started in early 2016 and principal construction, at the corner of 90th and 16th Streets in Mount Pleasant, started in April.
Today, the new shelter building is 70% to 75% complete — and even closer on the fundraising side. The original fundraising goal in 2016 was $5.9 million, but that has risen to $6.8 million with inflation and increased construction costs. The organization has raised $6.5 million, including $2 million of WHS invested funds, said WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed.
The future 16,000-square-foot facility is more than twice the size of the current shelter at 2706 Chicory Road, Mount Pleasant. That building previously housed the Countryside Humane Society, which WHS absorbed in 2013.
The new shelter is being constructed on 5 acres, one of which is a natural wetland. The current facility sits on just 1.75 acres. The grounds at the new facility include an asphalt dog-walking path that goes entirely around the shelter and retention pond, then makes a figure 8 “to make it as many steps as possible on the acreage we did have,” WHS Chief Operating Officer Matt Witte explained.
The building was designed by Kubala Washatko Architects, which also designed the WHS Ozaukee County campus in Saukville. The Racine County facility is being built by Gilbane Building Co., one of the leads for the Foxconn construction.
Witte says the new humane society facility here will be superior in every way to the existing shelter. For example, just outside the building’s east side is a patio that can be used as a waiting area during vaccine clinics and a staff outdoor lunch area, Witte said.
“In our current building in Racine, we have nothing like that,” he said. “People are waiting in their cars, and we’re shouting (to call them in).”
More animals, better accommodations
The current shelter has 17 double-sided kennels for dogs; the new one will have 27. The double-sided kennels, Witte explained, can be closed down the middle during cleaning. There will be 96 large enclosures for cats, an increase by at least one-third.
The new lobby is three or four times larger than the current one “and not trying to pull double functions,” Witte said. It will serve people wanting to adopt or coming for learning activities; there’s a second entrance for people surrendering their animal, dropping off a found animal and other such purposes.
Witte said about the separate entrances, “It’s really, really, really hard to provide the type of service people are seeking when you have people here for what are often very happy reasons and people here for what are often very sad reasons in the same space. Being able to separate those two things out was critical for us.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The main lobby will include three large, glass “suites” for available cats and another display of available small animals.
More upgrades
Witte said one of the biggest improvements will be the addition of a 900-square-foot community room. That will host events such as volunteer orientations, youth programs and canine manners classes.
Some of the upgrades could be taken for granted — but the Racine County WHS staff won’t be doing that. Instead of a building with just one toilet, the new one will have men’s and women’s public bathrooms and a separate one for the staff and volunteers.
Dogs will be held in several separate rooms, which should dramatically reduce barking noise — compared with 17 kennels all in one room now, Witte said. And cats won’t be able to see each other, which reduces their stress, he said.
The handful of new positions WHS will add for the new campus will include a fundraising specialist. Despite efficiencies in the HVAC system, operating costs will increase. Byt Witte noted that, “Any efficiencies we’re realizing will be far outstripped by the additional size and the air quality.”
The current shelter is running at almost residential-level air quality; the new building will constantly take in fresh air throughout the building.
“This building will have the best air quality of any of the ones that we operate,” Witte said.
For the staff veterinarian, there will be a dedicated radiology room, surgical preparation room, separate surgical suite, room for dental work, veterinarian’s office, intensive-care ward and pharmaceutical storage area. Altogether, the medical space is about quadrupled, Witte said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.