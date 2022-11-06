From ours to all's: The story behind this year's Monument Square holiday tree

RACINE — Anna Almaraz was 14 years old when her brother planted a sapling outside of their family home 32 years ago on the 800 block of Shoreland Drive. In time, it grew and grew, until it became the giant evergreen it is today.

But with its growth came issues.

It was perhaps a little too big, at 30 feet tall, for the family’s modest north side yard.

The tree had to come down. But it did not have to come down in vain. The Downtown Racine Corporation was looking for a tree, this year like in years past, to stand tall on Monument Square as Racine’s holiday tree. When she heard about that, Almaraz knew she had just the tree for the job.

“I knew I had a beauty of a tree,” Almaraz said, “so I ran outside and took a picture and responded to the (social media) post and emailed them.”

The tree was chopped down Thursday, then transported and set up on Monument Square, where it will remain through the holiday season. It is due to be decorated this coming Thursday, Nov. 10.

About the tree

Almaraz was sad when the tree had to come down. She said that it was “our own Christmas tree.” Despite being sad when it was brought down, Almaraz thought it was cool that the DRC had chosen her tree to be up on Monument Square. She was touched by the thought.

“It’s very large for the area, for our yard, so it’s probably best that it became a center of joy for others,” Almaraz said.

Almaraz had a special connection to the trees in her yard growing up, calling an oak that she had grown up with her own “weather barometer.” She also recalled looking at the snow on what is now the holiday tree in the winter and hearing the birds that would nest in there in the summer, calling it “a treat.”

“Trees are so beautiful, and they give so much to us,” Almaraz said.

She noted she likes to save cuttings from trees to make art with.

When Almaraz was told that the evergreen her brother had planted all those years ago now measures 30 feet, Almaraz remembers thinking, “Wow, what a beauty and a beast.”

When asked if she would be planting another tree in the previous one’s place, Anna said she would not. Rather, she plans to plant a garden in its place.