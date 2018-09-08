Subscribe for 17¢ / day

SOMERS — Kelsey Gumm, a Petty Officer in the Navy, first passed out after finishing up a long and strenuous workout during boot camp.

That was one of the first signs something was wrong and the start of a long journey that eventually led to the Mount Pleasant woman having a pacemaker/defibrillator implanted in her chest because of heart disease.

Gumm, 32, who graduated from Waterford High School in 2004, shared her story Saturday as part of the Racine-Kenosha Heart Walk held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The event raised roughly $50,000 for the American Heart Association, a nonprofit that promotes cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Gumm’s family didn’t have a history of heart disease and she worked out almost every day, so it never crossed her mind that she would be affected.

Part of her message to participants in the heart walk on Saturday was, “Take charge of your health. If you feel something is wrong, don’t give up … If something doesn’t feel right, don’t be afraid to speak up.”

She said in the years leading up to her diagnosis, she passed out multiple times. But it was always diagnosed as dehydration, exhaustion or an anxiety attack.

Finally in 2016, she experienced an intense blackout. She couldn’t feel her arms and legs and someone commented on how gray she looked. After hearing these details in the ER, the nurse practitioner put in a cardiology consult.

That is when she finally heard the words, “Your career in the Navy is over” and Gumm learned she has a rare heart disease called left ventricular non-compaction, and she had been suffering from irregular heart rhythms for the past 10 years that could have killed her.

Within a month of that doctor’s visit, Gumm was medically retired from the life that she had known and loved in the military, and was learning to live her new normal: a life with heart disease.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since then, however, she hasn’t let the diagnosis slow her down. She has become an advocate for heart health, and particularly women’s heart health.

And she is now enrolled in school at UW-Parkside, where she is majoring in secondary education with plans to graduate and become a high school history teacher.

She was one of approximately 400 people at the Saturday event — people there to support the cause, as well as family members who have experienced strokes or had heart surgery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. She was previously the city reporter, government reporter, and police reporter. She grew up north of Green Bay and enjoys spending time in the community with her family.

Load comments