From McDonald's to Foxconn: How one woman sought a change and found it

Training opportunities

She signed up for the computer numerical control training, which was going to take about seven months to complete.

Ratliff’s new schedule took a lot of time away from her kids.

“On the weekend I worked, and during the week I’m at school,” Ratliff said. “It was just all work, school, work, school and I never really had time for them. So Grandma had to step up and do stuff.”

Ratliff said her kids ate a lot of meals prepared in a crock pot, microwave meals and McDonald’s — a lot of McDonald’s.

“I knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ratliff said. “I knew at the end, we would be in a better situation … it was the start of something. It was the start of my life in a different way, on a different path, so I can provide for them.”

To save money, Ratliff also enlisted in the Commute to Careers program through the Department of Workforce Development and Racine County, which provides transportation to jobs for $1-$2.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Getting a job at Foxconn

With reliable transportation, Ratliff said she was able to dive into the CNC training in a way she had not done with other things in her life.