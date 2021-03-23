From hundreds a day down to 15 | Demand for COVID testing has fallen off cliff in past 10 months

RACINE — On March 15, the National Guard reported that just 15 coronavirus tests were performed during a 4-hour session at Festival Hall.

It’s an example of how much the situation has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

On the first day of mass community COVID-19 testing in Racine County, at Burlington High School on May 11, more than 100 cars were lined up in the early morning, before National Guard citizen-soldiers had even begun taking nasal samples from people eager to learn if they were carrying the novel coronavirus. That day, 353 people were tested there. Four more busy days of testing followed in the high school parking lot.

A week later, on a foggy Monday morning, dozens of cars and others on foot lined up to be tested at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. That day, more than 500 people were tested.

Thus, as evidenced by barely more than a dozen people getting tested last week at Festival Hall, demand from the general public to be tested for COVID-19 has fallen off a cliff, even as testing availability from other facilities has grown.