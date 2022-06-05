From home to Horlick, through a pandemic and back again: Rodney Brushwood had a unique path to graduation

RACINE — It felt like a special occasion when Rodney Brushwood walked through the doors of Horlick High School.

It was January 2021, and Brushwood was overjoyed to return to in-person schooling after 10 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was so happy that we were back,” Brushwood said. “I felt like I was missing out on building relationships and human interaction.”

After returning to in-person education, Brushwood developed relationships with his instructors and became more interested in the profession. He switched from the health science pathway to education and plans to be a high school English teacher after attending UW-Parkside.

Brushwood’s experiences as a senior solidified that education was the right pathway for him.

“I got so much information that’s useful in such a short amount of time,” Brushwood said.

Brushwood had a unique high school experience. It included homeschooling, working remotely during the pandemic and catching up on credits before he was one of about 325 graduates from Horlick, 2119 Rapids Dr.

Brushwood was homeschooled from kindergarten through his freshman year. Upon starting at Horlick as a sophomore, he said he was nervous and awkward.

“I felt like I was out of place,” Brushwood said.

As he was getting used to in-person learning with more than 1,000 students, the pandemic hit. Brushwood returned to Horlick in spring of his junior year.

He made an effort to talk with people, including his teachers, who showed him what their jobs entailed. Brushwood shadowed instructors at Wadewitz Elementary School and worked at the Gilman Fine Arts School library, which he said were valuable learning experiences.

Teachers also helped Brushwood graduate. He started high school well behind on credits, but a competency-based graduation program Brushwood completed as a senior ensured that he received his diploma.

Brushwood said that competency-based graduation class was his favorite course.

“The whole class just felt like one big family,” Brushwood said. “We all worked together to help each other to graduate. It felt so special.”

The students got along with one another, and the teacher often played music from a class playlist. Brushwood loves the 1980s, so his go-to songs were “Take On Me” by a-ha and “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin.

Because he was homeschooled as a freshman, senior year was also the only time that Brushwood attended class in-person at Horlick for the entire school year.

“This year felt like the first real, normal high school year,” Brushwood said.

Speaking to The Journal Times before graduation, Brushwood said it would likely feel “bittersweet” to receive his diploma.

“I’ve really gotten attached to Horlick,” Brushwood said. “This is my favorite place to be. I look forward to going to school in the morning … It does feel like I’m losing a part of my life and what I really like to do and where I like to be and who I’m with.”

He looks forward to attending college but is sad to leave high school relationships behind, including those he formed with instructors.

“I’ll miss a lot of my teachers,” Brushwood said. “A lot of them I would consider to be friends.”

One of those teachers was Theresa Heberling, education pathway instructor. Heberling taught Brushwood and said he often asked questions and spoke during discussions.

Heberling said Brushwood was exceedingly polite, hard-working, kind and willing to learn. She often saw instances of recognition for Brushwood, a rewarding experience.

“We always have ‘a-ha’ moments, and you can just read it in his face,” Heberling said.

After learning so much from his high school educators, Brushwood plans to help future high-schoolers have their own epiphanies.

