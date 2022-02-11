From 'hockey dad' to skating principal: Local elementary principal joins students on rollerblades

Principal Bill Ticha keeps his own skates in his office, next to his coat rack — a coat rack made of hockey sticks. Growing up in Chicago, he spent a great deal of time on the ice. As a “hockey dad,” he’s more than comfortable on skates.

“You can tell he’s been in a rink,” Yorkville Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted.

To have the principal skate with the class is “pretty cool,” according to eighth-grader Austin Fromater.

Ticha, who’s been Yorkville’s principal for two years, said he tries to skate with each class during the unit. Once he skates with one class, Ticha said the others are soon asking when he’ll skate with theirs. Skating with the students is just one of the ways he tries to build connections with the students.

“I think it’s very important that the principal is not in their office all day; they should be out and about, so every day I say good morning to every classroom,” Ticha said.

Ticha, who used to work in Racine Unified School District as a teacher and then as a directing principal, said he did the same during his time as principal at Gifford Middle School.

Physical education teachers Nathan Meyer and Amanda Peterson have been trying to move the program away from what one might consider the usual physical education activities to what they called “life activities.” This, they said, has led to students looking forward to class, especially when their principal puts on his own skates to join them.

The classes all know where all of their equipment is and lace up their skates without having to be asked, according to Meyer and Peterson. But the teachers themselves, along with the principal, join in the fun.

This provides for a “nice break” from their usual routines.

“So, half my day, I skate and half of my day, I go and teach my younger kids,” Meyer said. “It’s really fun for us, for the two weeks, to be out on skates and get to do something a little bit different.”

But, most importantly, the students gain confidence in a life skill. While some may begin the week as third graders just learning to stand with the skates on, most are well on their way by the end of the unit.

“It’s amazing that some of them have started just basically getting the skates on and walking on the mat, to out here circling like crazy,” Peterson said. “They’re really proud of themselves that they have come that far.”

