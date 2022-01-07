From four to eight: Racine Unified's Montessori school to nearly double in size by 2025

Each year since opening, Goodland Director Lisa Johnson said, the program has grown. Currently, there are about 270 students enrolled. Johnson predicts that once the school, 4800 Graceland Blvd., includes eighth-graders, there will be about 500.

That’s a significant change for the program. In previous years, fourth-grade students would have to leave the Montessori environment for fifth grade onward. Now, current fourth graders will be able to stay in Montessori until they reach high school.

“We are thrilled to expand Goodland Montessori and offer this excellent educational option for students,” Racine Unified School District Spokesperson Stacy Tapp said in an email. “Our parents absolutely love our Montessori program and have been asking for a middle school option. We are excited to be able to provide it to them!”

Non-traditional

The 2022-23 school year will be the first in RUSD to include fifth graders in Montessori. Sixth grade will be added the next year, and so on.

The gradual expansion, according to Johnson, is to accommodate the planning, training and hiring needed to staff and arrange additional Montessori classrooms. The method of teaching, first created by Dr. Maria Montessori, differs greatly from the traditional ideas of a classroom.

Three consecutive grade level students occupy a single room in what is referred to as a “prepared environment,” which is typically separated into sections for different subject areas. While there is plenty of reading to go around, it is unlikely to be from a traditional textbook.

“We typically call ourselves directors not teachers, because we direct them to the materials and they get that feedback and are taught from the materials rather than directly from us,” Johnson said.

Finding Montessori-trained teachers is challenging, Johnson said, since what sets Montessori learning apart also means educators require additional training. She likened it to a master’s program since, after educators obtain a bachelor’s degree, Montessori training usually takes two to three years.

Margaret Walsh has had her daughter, who is now in fourth grade, in the Montessori program since its inception at RUSD. As a parent, she said, it can be hard to see and understand the learning process of the Montessori program, it eventually becomes very clear. For Walsh’s daughter, an only child, school is her primary form of socialization.

“I think the greatest thing that I see is her own independence,” Walsh said. “She has control in some way of her learning and I think that gives her confidence.”

Montessori classrooms, Johnson said, are “extremely child-centered” and, in the primary spaces, have the materials at the students’ level and easy to reach. This allows students to pursue their interests through projects, which Johnson said can be modified to incorporate subjects such as science, history, reading and research.

Having students pursue their interests and present their findings also promotes peer-to-peer learning, especially with three grade levels in a single room, according to Johnson. Older students, Johnson said, often help guide the younger students. This also allows flexibility for students to learn at their own pace and for educators to meet students where they are.

“Say you have a second-grader who needs a little help with something that’s a little bit more first-grade level, they can still get that learning, they can still learn at that level,” Walsh said. “And they might be more advanced, say, in math, and then they can hang with third graders in math. So, I don’t think the child necessarily ever feels behind, or overly ahead. I think they mesh really well together.”

Students enrolling into the RUSD program can enroll in the 3K and 4K program during the School Choice window, which is open until Jan. 15, but students in older grades wishing to enroll have to show prior Montessori experience, according to Johnson.

