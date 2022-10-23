From fire to a partnership: 'Super Steak' menu now part of Chubbie's

RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face.

Mustafa has teamed up with Marwin “Mike” Otallah, the new owner of Chubbie’s Pizzeria & Sandwich Shop, 619 High St., to bring his fan-pleasing food onto the menu of the home of the 5-pound burger. Otallah took over ownership of Chubbie’s from his uncle, Nimer Musaitifs, earlier this year.

Otallah and Mustafa have known each other for a long time, Otallah said.

“We’re almost like family you know, everybody in the community knows each other,” Otallah said. “A lot of customers were asking (Mustafa), ‘When are you going to reopen?’ We figured since the building isn’t available, we can partner and do something here.”

The new menu will feature all of the favorites people have come to know Chubbie’s for, from the pizzas to the massive, challenge-worthy 5-pound burgers, but will include some of the selections from Super Steak, one of which being the “super baked potato,” a reinvention of the classic dish with a smashed baked potato topped with a choice of meat, nacho cheese, sour cream and chives.

Other new inclusions are whole chicken wings and loaded nachos made with Doritos chips. Mustafa will also be bringing more southern-style foods like hushpuppies, fried okra and seafood options to the menu.

“We had cod and catfish before, but he’s bringing the catfish steak and the catfish nuggets,” Otallah said.

Philly cheesesteak sandwiches from Super Steak will be joining the Chubbie’s menu, with different meat options like steak, chicken and even gyro meat. Super Steak will also be bringing in the other staple of the namesake, the lemonade. Handmade fresh lemonade slushies will also be a part of the menu, coming in various flavors including classic lemon, strawberry and cherry.

Otallah and Mustafa hope the inclusion of Super Steak items to the Chubbie’s menu will bring along a surge in patronage from the fans of the former south side restaurant that have missed the place since the fire that shut down the restaurant April 23, 2021.

“Mainly here I think we’re going to have more carryout and deliveries,” Otallah said. “Once the customers know that he is back in town, they are going to just try it again. They’ll come back, and they can eat here, but I think most customers from the south side will just order deliveries, and he do have delivery available for that.”

To accommodate for the new menu and increasing demand, Chubbie’s is hiring more staff, including former employees of Super Steak and Lemonade. Mustafa will be helming the kitchen at Chubbie’s.

Otallah’s favorite thing from his friend’s menu is his gyros.

“We put a lot of meat, that’s why (I like it). I’m a meat eater,” Otallah said. “It fills you up and then some.”

Mustafa currently owns two other Super Steak locations outside of Racine County: one in Kenosha and the other in Milwaukee.