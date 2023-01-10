From farmers' markets to store fronts: Annie's Country Pantry opens in West Racine

Alex's five favorite stories from 2022

Here are some of the most memorable stories that I have published since I started in April of 2022. From my first story, to the many more that came after, there hasn't been a dull moment.

I was first assigned a freelance story days after interviewing for the job. My assignment was the special graduation for a Case High School senior with a brain tumor. This assignment was a trail by fire for me, being my first time out on the field and many other firsts for me. I learned that the boy had passed away a month after his graduation, on the day I got my job offer.

The next story I chose was Men's Warehouse donating eight suits for boys with disabilities for prom. Not only for how heartfelt the story was, but also because of the harsh lesson I had to learn after it came out. I received a call the next day saying I worded something in the article wrong and that people were upset with me. It wasn't intentional, but I have been very careful from that moment on.

I have always been a supporter (and member) of the LGBTQ+ community, I have never tried to hide that. The story of the gay penguin at the zoo was one I got a bit of hate for, but I never let it deter me or my writing. Some people's capacity to hate is just laughable sometimes. It was a cute, silly story and some people were calling for my head. I felt like Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation" for a week.

Most people have a teacher and professor from their formative years that helped shape them to the people they came to be, but how many of them make it a yearly occurrence to honor them. That is what the students of Andrew Duncan have been doing for the last 30 (or 31, depending on who you ask) years. I felt honored to be apart of this milestone in this special celebration this group of people have annually for their music man.

Tech Prize is currently the longest time it took me to release a story, spanning from October to December. In the time, I contacted multiple people for interviews and got to see the amazing inventions and programs they came up with.

With my first calendar with The Journal Times coming to a close, I can only anticipate what is ahead of me and ask myself one question: "What am I going to do next?"