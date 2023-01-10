From farmers' markets to store fronts: Annie's Country Pantry opens in West Racine

RACINE — The owners of the new store Annie’s Country Pantry want customers to see it as the store “around the corner,” providing the people of West Racine with anything from a carton of milk to a last minute gift basket.
Starting out with touring farmers markets and being one of the first vendors at Midwest Market, 2210 Rapids Drive, Ann and Ron Muller have brought their business, Annie’s Country Pantry, to a storefront for the first time at 3212 Washington Ave.
Annie’s Country Pantry started out with canned foods, including jellies, pickled foods and salsas handcrafted by Ann herself.
Some of the big sellers are the fruit salsas. Ann became known for adding fruits such as pineapple and peaches to her Mexican inspired recipes to sweeten them. Since then, Ann has added different flavors such as cherry salsa.
“It was probably one of the first (salsas) out there with some fruit in it,” Ann said.
After her salsas gained traction, Ann decided to add natural jams, which she said has always been a hit.
Ann makes her jam with no preservatives or additives. Much of the food that Ann cans for the store is made with natural ingredients sourced from local farms, such as Lemke Family Farms, 14224 50th Road, Yorkville.
“Just natural, natural food,” Ann said.
Since moving to the storefront in late 2022, the Mullers wanted to add more items to their inventory, specifically more local items.
Shopping local is important to the Mullers, so they are constantly looking to work with local business owners to carry their various items.
Annie’s carries what Ann considers “hardgoods,” more material items and gifts that aren’t edible. The store carries soaps, candles and other pretty things that Ann finds.
“We’re trying to, again, get local venders and people who are making the products (to carry in the store),” Ann said. “Just picked up things in the $15- $50 range that people can pick up as a quick gift. There just aren’t many places left in Racine to do that.”
Annie’s also does custom gift baskets. Customers can load up a basket in the store with items and have it decorated with ribbon and cellophane. The price for a basket is the price of the items selected and an additional $5 for the basket itself.
Annie’s also carries a small selection of fresh eggs, meats and dairy products. While not the amount of items you would find in big grocery stores, Ann wants the store to feel more like the place around the corner you can go to if you ran out of eggs or buttermilk for your pancakes.
Canning
Ann has been canning food ever since she could remember. Growing up on farms in Franksville, Ann learned how to can food at a young age.
While not exactly sure if it was her mother or grandmother, one of Ann’s earliest memories was being told at age 8 to have a bushel of beans canned before her mother got home.
The food that Ann cans is all that goes in there. She never uses any artificial sweeteners or flavors for anything she makes.
“A lot of people say ‘Well, what’s the artificial sweetener?’ We don’t use artificial in anything we do,” Ann said. “If we use a color, and once in a while I do use red, it’s a natural dye. It’s a food.”
Ann believes in knowing what is in the food you eat, and that if you can’t pronounce something, it probably shouldn’t be in your food. That’s why she started canning foods for her kids in the 1980s; she was never a fan of the preservatives that started appearing in everything.
Ann has never considered herself someone into holistic medicines or food, but she likes to know what’s in what she and her family eat.
“If you can’t read the ingredients on a box full of anything, you probably shouldn’t be eating it,” Ann said. “So that’s kind of where it started.”
While it is still considered “good” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Ann doesn’t sell any canned food that has been on the shelves for over a year.
The Mullers are also always looking to add new options for special diets, such as gluten-free, nut-free and sugar-free food to their inventory.
Ann said she would like to eventually get her canned foods onto store shelves, but first she must find a kitchen to create more of her products. She used to rent kitchen space at Midwest Market, but didn’t find the rental fees too profitable. Ann recently signed a deal with Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave., to produce more canned foods there.
The Mullers have had a few conversations with Ralph Malicki recently and hope to eventually see their products on store shelves of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly locations.
West Racine
The Mullers are renting out the storefront for the time being. While they might not be sure if they will be in the storefront forever, the Mullers are set on staying in West Racine for the rest of their lives.
While somewhat concerned about the safety of West Racine, the Mullers still would like to look ahead to the future of the city, feeling grateful to the community for the support they have gotten not only so far, but over the years.
“They’re giving us a chance to create a dream,” Ann said, through tears.
