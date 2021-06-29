STURTEVANT — The Fruit Truck is coming to town and delivering freshly grown fruit to residents from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fountain Banquet Hall.

The Fruit Truck is a family-owned business based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that delivers GMO-free fruit grown in orchards in states including Georgia, Washington and Florida.

The company currently delivers to 14 states across the United States, and specializes in bringing fresh fruit to small communities.

In Wisconsin alone, the Fruit Truck delivers to 21 different municipalities.

“We skip the process of going to the grocery store or having fruit sit at a warehouse for a long time,” said Mitchell Olson, marketing manager for the Fruit Truck. “And we make sure to pick the smaller towns to hit, especially ones that may not have grocery stores.”

Customers make reservations online to order boxes of fruit of their choosing. From there, the company schedules routes two to three weeks in advance and then makes a pit stop in the local town.

The company does not take advance payments, asking customers to bring cash, check or Venmo when they pick up their reservations.

“On average, customers will buy one or two boxes,” said Olson. “Each box may cost between $35 to $45 depending on the fruit and pounds per box.”

Pregnancy cravings

The Fruit Truck began when founder Irina Kleinsasser was pregnant and she wanted some cherries.

“Irina has been working in the trucking dispatch for most of her life, taking interest from her father being a truck driver,” Olson said.

One day when her father was en route, Kleinsassar was pregnant and had a craving for cherries. She had her father make a pitstop at a local farm to buy cherries in bulk.

Along with her cravings, she called friends and family members and wrote their names down to distribute boxes of cherries to them. This gesture led to them asking for more, and there Kleinsassar’s company began.

The delivery process

When the Fruit Truck says its fruit is delivered fresh, there is no kidding around.

The fruit is not sprayed to preserve for delivery year-round; instead, product availability depends on which fruits are in season.

“We get our fruit when it’s actually in season,” said Olson. “We have seasons and months that are pretty set in stone, based on weather and how the orchards are doing.”

For example, peaches are usually in stock from mid-June to July, grapes and apples sell in the fall, and oranges are seasonally sold during Christmas time.

The company also gives care cards to customers to explain the most efficient ways to maintain fruit and have it last longer.

“We’ll even mention what fruit is coming next in the cards,” said Olson.

At the beginning of each week, the Fruit Truck sends out four trucks at the same time, and the trucks spend five days in one state.

“After their five-day route, there’s usually about a two-day break,” said Olson.

The trucks stay in the local towns for an hour or hour and a half to distribute to customers. Customers without reservations can show up to pit stops and receive any extra fruit available.

“We have a walk-up line, but the only stipulation is that the walk-up line is dependent on how much fruit we have available,” said Olson. “So, making a reservation is a guarantee.”

Olson mentioned that Thursday’s Sturtevant pop-up location will have an extra pallet of peaches available for residents without reservations.

The Fruit Truck will have one last pop-up stop in Sturtevant on July 22, if residents cannot make this week’s event.

