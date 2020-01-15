From doing the wave to stadium rock anthems, Trump rallies feel a lot like sporting events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 10,000-odd Trump supporters filling the stands even started doing the wave at one point, and they got the wave going seemingly more easily than it usually does at Miller Park.

They also broke out into tried-and-true chants, ranging from "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!" to "Trump! Trump! Trump!" to "Four more years! Four more years!" while waving Trump-Pence 2020 posters.

When the star of the event took the field, the roar of cheers was deafening. The crowd nearly drowned out “God Bless The U.S.A.” anthem playing over the loudspeakers.

Opponents of Team Trump got booed throughout the event too, including references to “Nervous” Nancy Pelosi and the supposed “fake media,” which is how Trump and Campaign Manager Brad Parscale referred to the dozens of journalists covering the event.

Actual sports came up during the rally too. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they would be cheering on the Green Bay Packers this weekend when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s NFC Championship Game; the president won Wisconsin in the 2016 election but as expected lost California, home to Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Los Angeles, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a key player in the impeachment effort.