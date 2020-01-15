From doing the wave to stadium rock anthems, Trump rallies feel a lot like sporting events

MILWAUKEE — Donald Trump rallies feel more like sporting events than they do typical political campaign events. Tuesday’s gathering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena, a building usually home to Milwaukee Wave soccer matches and Brewcity Bruisers roller derbies, especially had that vibe.
It started outside. Trump supporters/fans lined up outside for hours in the cold, waiting for the gates to open. They can buy branded merchandise from salesmen parked on sidewalks and bond with like-minded fellow Trumpers.
Add brats and Miller Lite and it would have been a tailgate suitable for Lambeau Field or Miller Park.
Fans traveled to cheer on Team Trump.
Randal Thom, a fervent but controversial supporter, attended his 60th Trump rally on Tuesday.
“He’s coming here to inspire his base. It’s our purpose to inspire him back,” Thom told The Journal Times.
The next couple hours were filled with waiting and bouts of excitement. Stadium rock played through the arena’s loudspeakers: Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses all got airtime.
The 10,000-odd Trump supporters filling the stands even started doing the wave at one point, and they got the wave going seemingly more easily than it usually does at Miller Park.
They also broke out into tried-and-true chants, ranging from "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!" to "Trump! Trump! Trump!" to "Four more years! Four more years!" while waving Trump-Pence 2020 posters.
When the star of the event took the field, the roar of cheers was deafening. The crowd nearly drowned out “God Bless The U.S.A.” anthem playing over the loudspeakers.
Opponents of Team Trump got booed throughout the event too, including references to “Nervous” Nancy Pelosi and the supposed “fake media,” which is how Trump and Campaign Manager Brad Parscale referred to the dozens of journalists covering the event.
Actual sports came up during the rally too. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they would be cheering on the Green Bay Packers this weekend when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL’s NFC Championship Game; the president won Wisconsin in the 2016 election but as expected lost California, home to Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Los Angeles, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a key player in the impeachment effort.
Dozens of supporters at the rally wore sports-style jerseys honoring the president, typically reading "U.S.A." across the front where a team name would have gone with the name “Trump” and the number 45 on the back — that number representing how Trump is considered the 45th president of the United States.
Tuesday’s rally was still the regular season, building momentum and jostling for position before the playoffs. With no viable primary challengers, the championship will be won or lost on Election Day, Nov. 3.