'From collections to connections' | The Racine Public Library's new toys

RACINE — Libraries aren’t just about books anymore. For decades, they have housed CDs, tapes, movies and more. The future of technology is continuing to be on display, and available to the public, as the Racine Public Library undergoes its renovation, the final cost of which will be estimated to be between $1.8 million and $2.7 million.

Want to record your own music or a podcast in a professional setting? Soon, you can do that in the Racine Public Library.

Want to step into another world with virtual reality technology? Soon, you can do that in the Racine Public Library.

Want to print a three-dimensional object that can solve a problem or be a one-of-a-kind sculpture? Soon, you can do that in the Racine Public Library.

The renovations to the second floor of the Racine Public Library are well underway, with completion estimated to be in early 2023. The Journal Times sat down with Angela Zimmerman, executive director of the library, to go over a few of the new and exciting features, planned for a decade, that are finally coming to the library.

Innovations galore

The highlight of the library renovations will be the Innovation Lab. The Innovation Lab will include technologies not easily accessible to people such as 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, and app-based coding technologies to teach the basics of computer programming and coding.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated last year that nationwide there will be 9,700 computer programmer job openings every year over the next decade, and that’s after factoring in a slight dip in demand.

The Innovation Lab will also include video game consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Several of the current technologies are currently on display on the first floor of the library but will be moved to the innovation station once it is ready.

People who aren’t sure how to work these new technologies can learn how to, with the library offering several classes on how they work, specifically how to use 3D printers.

A 2021 analysis from Boston-based Lux Research estimated that the 3D-printing industry market is expected to grow from approximately $12 billion in 2020 to $51 billion in 2030. That increase is largely expected due to manufacturers continuing to use the technology, like how Airbus prints new panels for its planes and how medical companies can 3D print prosthetics or dental products like crowns customized for each patient.

Zimmerman also hopes the library can use the printers to increase sustainability at the library one day, printing things that could be used to help improve the library instead of buying them.

The library currently has six 3D printers but is hoping to acquire more.

Those looking to learn more about 3D printing can attend Maker Mondays at the library every Monday.

Another part of the not-yet-finished innovation center will be the brand new Podcast Recording Studio. In the studio, guests can record and edit audio using state-of-the-art recording technology and soundproofed audio spaces.

Putting a recording studio in the library is in-part in honor of Jessica MacPhail, who was the director of the library for more than 20 years before Zimmerman took over in fall 2020. MacPhail was known for her love of music.

Beyond the library

Books are no longer the only things that can be checked out at the library. With the Beyond Books collection, patrons of the library are able to check out everyday things like sewing machines.

One of the exciting things that will soon be able to be checked out of the library is kayaks, allowing patrons to take a paddle across Lake Michigan.

The area will be set up to look like a boutique, and will include the Seed Library as well as 3D printers, yard games and more items one would not typically think to check out at the library.

Some of these things are already able to be checked out, but stuff like the kayaks and paddleboards will be coming soon.

Teens welcome

A new Teen Area is being built right next to the Innovation Lab.

While the library already has a teen book section, this area will be a space for teens to unwind, meet other people and to have a safe spot for themselves.

“We don’t have a dedicated teen area in this library, which i thought was quite odd when I came here,” Zimmerman said. “So that was my biggest passion when I came here was to get a dedicated safe space for the teens.”

There will be a dedicated “genius bar” computer area with glass walls between the Innovation Lab and the Teen Area, allowing for the young people to move freely between both areas. The area will include gaming consoles, and additional seating. While it will be most of the time as well as be used for the teen programs offered at the library, Zimmerman hopes the teens can make the area a safe, welcoming space for other teens in their own way.

Meeting rooms

One of the things that shocked Zimmerman when she came to the area is that the library did not have a proper meeting area. Just a small room just outside of her office.

Besides the City of Racine, the library services residents from surrounding areas like Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Sturtevant. The current population for the demographic of people serviced by the library is about 137,000 people.

“I was very passionate to get a large meeting room that could accommodate quite a few people for large programs,” Zimmerman said.

The meeting room will be able to accommodate 77 people normally. But, thanks to flexible walls and wheeled furniture, it could be expanded to accommodate perhaps as many as 300.

Also planned is a business center, which will allow for remote work capabilities.

“Whatever a post-pandemic world looks like, we want to be able to reach the community in such a capacity,” Zimmerman said.

Three additional flex study areas, small rooms that allow people to study in isolation, will also be installed. A new climate-controlled and expanded history room, including microfilm and microfiche is also being installed.

Zimmerman hopes for the ribbon cutting of the new renovations to come in early January 2023, but it could depend on supply chain issues.

“The focus is from collections to connections,” Zimmerman said. “We want to create ourselves as a community hub and really show our value to our community and what we can bring.”

Stepping up and out

A new flight of stairs is set to be installed leading to the second floor of the library, replacing the previous flight with a more open design with glass siding.

“Our old staircase are not the most welcoming,” Zimmerman said. “My passion is that when people walk into the building, they are greeted from the circulation staff and are welcome. It’s just this all-inclusive safe space that you feel when you walk through the doors. So right there is going to be this grand staircase up to the second floor. When you get off the staircase onto the second floor, you are greeted to a stunning view of the lake.

Along with the staircase, a new entrance to the library is being planned. The entrance will open on the second floor of the library from Lake Street. This will be a second entrance for the library, with the first floor opening from Library Drive.