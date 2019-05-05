Like all good businesses, Dickow-Cyzak Tile Co. started in a basement.
It was in 1968 when Chet Dickow joined his friend John Cyzak at Cyzak’s house to start their own tiling company in Kenosha.
Fifty-one years later, it’s still a family business, but now Chet’s kids run the show.
“We do full remodeling: kitchens and bathrooms. Anything from complete overhaul to just a makeover,” said Jeff Dickow, one of Chet’s kids who still runs the business.
Dickow-Cyzak does all of its own installation, and also can install carpet or hardwood to fit any customers’ desires.
Technology has changed, and TV shows on HGTV are constantly providing new ideas to homeowners, but Dickow-Cyzak’s commitment to quality hasn’t wavered.
“It’s the standard that John and Chet set when they started, that same standard goes to today,” said Scott Dickow, Jeff’s older brother.
The headquarters/showroom is just east of the intersection of highways 50 and 31 in Kenosha, but a lot of jobs come from the greater Racine area, as well as from Lake Geneva, the rest of eastern Walworth County and Lake County, Illinois.
“Racine has been a fantastic market for us. They just seem to really resonate with what we have to offer,” Jeff said.
Dickow-Cyzak’s work can be seen inside Johnson’s Wax and Modine’s facilities, as well as the new InSinkErator offices on Highway 20. But the majority of the jobs come in people’s homes.
“What we go off is our workmanship. We’ve been trained by the old guys who started this,” Scott joked, referring to his dad and the late John Cyzak, who passed away in November 2014.
When it comes to remodeling, “It’s not just done with tools. It’s done with people,” Chet said.
“We appreciate that people are doing a large investment in their home,” Julie Makar, the youngest Dickow sibling, said. “No matter what the dollar value is, it’s still a large investment in their home and the fact that they chose us is kind of an honor … We want to make sure that they enjoy the experience and they enjoy the ending product.”
“To see their excitement, when the job is done, and they see how gorgeous it is, is a lot of fun,” Julie continued.
They stand behind their merchandise, because the products they sell are the very same ones the Dickows have in their homes.
“We know a lot about our products, and we are always educating the sales staff about the products,” Julie said. “We would rather not do a sale if it’s something that wouldn’t be right for the customer.”
After hiring Dickow-Cyzak, you can expect a phone call from Kathleen Dickow, the family’s matriarch and Chet’s wife. Every Saturday, she follows up with anyone whose job was completed in the last week, just to make sure everything meets (or exceeds) expectations.
“How did everything go? Are you happy with how it went?” she’ll ask, ensuring her family’s business stays accountable and that customers’ visions became realized.
When it comes to connecting with clients, Jeff said that “the word of mouth factor is huge,” another aspect of the business that hasn’t changed in the past half-century.
“A lot of times, we’re doing second-generation (homes),” Scott explained. “We did the parents’ house and now we’re doing their kids’.”
The same goes for the rest Dickow-Cyzak’s 30-plus employees. Many of them have worked for the company for more than a decade. And there are never any subcontractors. The Dickows think that by hiring someone else to do their work, then the quality of work could fall.
“That’s what makes us apart from everybody, because we’re in control of the whole job,” Scott said. “It’s our workers that make us stand out. Our workmanship and our standards are very high.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.