RACINE — When Dirk and Graciela Baldwin learned about an event taking place Monday, they had three reasons to go: the soup, the bowls and the cause.

The 26th annual Empty Bowls event at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., attracted hundreds of people who selected handmade bowls, participated in a silent auction and enjoyed some soup.

“It was a nice opportunity to eat good soup, get a bowl, and help contribute to the food hunger,” Dirk Baldwin said.

About 1,500 bowls were made by local artists and Racine Unified School District teachers and students. Students at Horlick High School crafted 230 bowls.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, area organizations that work to combat hunger and assist with homelessness services.

Members of the Racine Fire Department were in charge of reheating the soup that was kept in the festival hall freezer. The soup came in containers of all sizes, including some gallon buckets.

Twelve soups were on the line at a time and were replaced once they ran out.

From enchilada to chicken pot pie to Navy bean, the rotating roster of soup was donated by nearly 70 vendors, from cooks to restaurants to local businesses and grocery stores, with an estimated 325 gallons being prepared for hungry donors.

Heidi Fannin, co-chair of the Empty Bowls Committee, said she picked up two buckets of soup Monday morning from Captain John’s Sammys and Such, 1240 N. Main St. When she arrived at Festival Hall, she received help unloading from RFD members.

“It’s such a collective, collaborative, amazing event,” Fannin said. “In a world full of craziness, it shows me such kindness — how people are so kind in our community. It brings me to tears how giving our community is, it really does.”

If there is any soup left over, it will be donated so none will go to waste.

Jim Deibler, owner of Sew and Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., was one of more than 100 volunteers who spent the day serving soup and handing out bread.

Deibler said his favorite thing about helping was seeing some of his frequent costumers and being able to talk to them as he poured them a warm ladleful of soup.

“It’s fun to get out of work for a little bit and have some fun,” Deibler said.

Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive, has served soup at the event for about a decade, usually taking on both lunch and dinner duties.

Delagrave said that he likes the sense of community the event brings and the overall feeling in the room.

“It’s just the community coming together,” he said. “Not every event gets that vibe, and this one for sure does. It’s one of my favorite ones I get to do every year.”

Dirk and Graciela Baldwin are big fans of soup and were surprised by the amount provided at the event.

“So that means we have to stay longer,” Dirk said.

Eight photos and a video of the Empty Bowls event at Festival Hall Picking out a bowl An executive bowl Lunch with grandpa Empty Bowls 2023 Jim Deibler A look at some of the bowls on display at Festival Hall’s Empty Bowls event The hand off Eating away Nick Ramsey