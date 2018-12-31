RACINE COUNTY — As the year comes to an end, it’s a time to look back and reflect on the last twelve months. There have been many treasured memories, but also many losses. It would be difficult to list everyone who we lost who has had an impact on our community. The following is a list of some of the notable figures the community lost over this last year, from an alderman to philanthropist and many more.
Imogene Powers Johnson
Imogene “Gene” Powers Johnson died March 3 at the age of 87. She was the wife of late SC Johnson Chairman Sam Johnson and one of the Racine community’s major benefactors.
“Mom was an incredible woman, so selfless, so giving, so strong, so courageous,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson’s daughter. “Mom saw good in every single person and respected everyone. She was more interested in others than she was in herself.”
Johnson founded The Prairie School in 1965 and served as the school’s chairman and director. She was extremely devoted to the school, rarely missing an event.
In addition to The Prairie School, Johnson was instrumental in the development of the River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia and, together with Sam, Gene provided support for the development and launch of the 21st Century Preparatory School, Racine’s first independent charter school.
Charles ‘Chuck’ Chalker
Charles “Chuck” Chalker died March 11 at 87 years old. Chalker played Santa each winter for more than four decades, most notably dressing as the big guy at the Santa Chalet in West Racine and Educators Credit Union.
In addition to playing Santa at various Racine venues, for many years Chuck went door-to-door with his wife, Betty, as they dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Chalker also volunteered with the Girl Scouts of Racine County for more than 40 years.
“He was good to us,” said his son, Larry Radcliff. “He took care of us.”
Owen Evans
Owen Evans died March 12 at the age of 90. Evans, a standout athlete at Park High School, began coaching Horlick’s football program in 1970. He went on to serve as athletic director at Horlick from 1971-86 and at Case from 1986-89. Evans was an avid fan of local high school sports, and continued to attend local sporting events regularly after retirement.
In a 2006 Journal Times story, Evans revealed that he averaged about three high school events a week. At that time, he estimated he had attended about 1,500 events since he retired in 1989.
“I just enjoy it,” Evans said at the time. “I’m just a junkie. I just enjoy watching kids play. I coached all the sports and I coached seniors in college as well as first graders.”
Evans married Phyllis Melby, who survives him, in 1953.
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Wagner
Kenneth “Ken” Wagner died Sept. 2 at age 93. Wagner taught at Horlick for more than 30 years before retiring in the 1980s. At the school, Wagner taught American history, world history, sociology and economics. Upon his death, Wagner left a $500,000 endowment to fund annual $10,000 scholarships to help Horlick students pay for post-secondary education.
Wagner loved to travel and share stories of his adventures with friends. He was widely loved by former students, who often stopped to chat with him as he was out and about in Racine.
“He was able to relate to the young people and had a wonderful sense of humor,” said Jeff Blaga, Wagner’s former boss and long-time friend.
Lynette ‘Lynn’ Nielsen-Eeg
Nielsen-Eeg, 64, died on Sept. 5. Nielsen-Eeg founded the nonprofit H.O.P.E Safehouse more than 30 years ago.
H.O.P.E is run by volunteers and is dedicated to the re-socialization of lost, injured, neglected and abandoned pets. It takes in those animals, provides them with medical care and finds them new homes.
In addition to being vice president of H.O.P.E., she owned and operated Speed Textile, 1911 Taylor Ave., for more than 43 years. Nielsen-Eeg married Jonathan Eeg, who survives her, on Sept. 10, 1988.
Ray DeHahn
Ray DeHahn, 80, died Sept. 6. DeHahn was the sitting alderman of Racine’s 7th District and had previously served as a Racine County Board supervisor for 16 terms, from 1972 until he retired in April 2004.
DeHahn was a dedicated public servant who attended a City Council meeting the night before he died.
He was last re-elected to the City Council for a two-year term in spring 2017.
“Ray had an invaluable historical perspective of our community, a no-nonsense approach to governing, and a wit that was uniquely his own,” said Mayor Cory Mason.
DeHahn also served as secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local 43. He raised children with his wife, Diana, before her death in 2011.
His children remember him being an active father who coached sports teams, got involved with the Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps and took them fishing and deer hunting.
Joan Milaeger
Joan Milaeger, 91, died Sept. 9. Milaeger was a 1945 Horlick High School graduate, who along with her husband, Dan Milaeger, helped establish Milaeger’s home and garden store almost 60 years ago.
Having begun as an 8- by 12-foot greenhouse in their backyard, Milaeger’s grew into the company it is today, with two stores, one at 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, and the other at 8717 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.
Joan was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Racine for more than 70 years and sang in the choir for 27 years.
“My mom would sing to the flowers every day,” said her son Kevin Milaeger. “She was a part of the choir at St. John’s, and I really believe that her love had a big part in those flowers blossoming.”
Russell Missureli
Russell Missureli, 97, died on Oct. 26. Missurelli was as a longtime fixture in Racine’s Catholic community who taught religion classes at St. Patrick’s Parish for 18 years.
He was elected a record 13 times as Roma Lodge president and never missed a night of bingo during the 40 years that he was head bingo caller. Missureli was one of the most-tenured lodge members. He was a 77-year member at the time of his death.
Missureli founded his own business, Marquette Distributing Co., and for 30 years, he served as a chaplain at St. Mary’s Medical Center, now known as Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Missureli was born in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Missureli was married to Helen Matagrano for 67 years; she preceded him in death in 2008.
Eugene C. Gasiorkiewicz
Eugene C. Gasiorkiewicz, 98, died Dec. 8. Gasiorkiewicz came to the United States from Poland when he was 6 years old.
He went on to earn a doctorate, was elected a Wind Point village trustee and was one of the founding professors at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1969.
Throughout the 1990s and into the 21st century, Gasiorkiewicz wrote the “Plant Doctor” column for The Journal Times.
Gasiorkiewicz was married to Loretta, who survives him, for 72 years.
“My father never wanted the spotlight, but his achievements gave it to him. He inspired a lot of people … he had a wonderful, full life,” Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene A. Gasiorkiewicz said of his father.
