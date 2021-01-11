From a wagon to a permanent spot: Business is popping for Union Grove popcorn purveyor

“I like the idea,” Zalapi said. “I think it’ll be well-received.”

Where it’ll be popping

Main Street Market, a specialty food store, operated at 1002 W. Main St. from 2009 to 2013. Other tenants have since come and gone.

Grochowski said he and his wife jumped at the chance to purchase the storefront, which will give them more than 2,000 square feet to produce and sell their gourmet popcorn, along with other tasty treats, including ice cream.

“We’d been looking for a permanent location,” Grochowski said. “Union Grove had always been at the top of our list.”

Help from RCEDC

The business venture is getting a boost from the Racine County Economic Development Corp. The private nonprofit, under contract to promote economic development in Union Grove, has approved a $74,000 loan to help Pine Acres Popcorn get started in its new location.

Laura Million, deputy director of the economic development group, said her agency was happy to extend support to Pine Acres Popcorn. Not only does Union Grove offer new businesses an opportunity to prosper, Million said, but the popcorn idea is an appealing novelty.