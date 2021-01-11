From a wagon to a permanent spot: Business is popping for Union Grove popcorn purveyor

UNION GROVE — Visitors to Downtown Union Grove soon will discover that things are really popping.
Pine Acres Popcorn, a business that started six years ago in a wagon, plans to transform a vacant storefront into a year-round operation producing more than 30 flavors of gourmet popcorn.
Business owners Ed and Christine Grochowski have purchased the former Main Street Market property, 1002 W. Main St., with plans to take their novelty snack idea to the next level.
The Grochowskis have been regular vendors at the Racine County Fair. They have also turned up at area festivals and other special events in recent years.
When the storefront operation opens in the spring, Pine Acres Popcorn will fill Downtown Union Grove with the aroma and flavor of popcorn in cheesy, fruity and spicy varieties.
“We’re excited,” Ed Grochowski said. “There really isn’t anything else like this in Union Grove.”
The popcorn manufacturing and distribution center will join Union Grove’s current lineup of restaurants, taverns, offices and retailers along Main Street in the heart of town.
Christina Zalapi, an adviser at nearby Edward Jones investment company, said adding popcorn to the mix will give the Downtown shopping area a new and fun attraction.
“I like the idea,” Zalapi said. “I think it’ll be well-received.”
Where it’ll be popping
Main Street Market, a specialty food store, operated at 1002 W. Main St. from 2009 to 2013. Other tenants have since come and gone.
Grochowski said he and his wife jumped at the chance to purchase the storefront, which will give them more than 2,000 square feet to produce and sell their gourmet popcorn, along with other tasty treats, including ice cream.
“We’d been looking for a permanent location,” Grochowski said. “Union Grove had always been at the top of our list.”
Help from RCEDC
The business venture is getting a boost from the Racine County Economic Development Corp. The private nonprofit, under contract to promote economic development in Union Grove, has approved a $74,000 loan to help Pine Acres Popcorn get started in its new location.
Laura Million, deputy director of the economic development group, said her agency was happy to extend support to Pine Acres Popcorn. Not only does Union Grove offer new businesses an opportunity to prosper, Million said, but the popcorn idea is an appealing novelty.
Million predicted that the new business will draw patrons and new activity to Union Grove.
“I think it fits well,” she said. “It’ll be a great asset to the community.”
Breaking from the food truck trend
The Grochowskis, who live in Raymond, got the idea of a traveling popcorn business six years ago. Ed wanted to invest in a food truck, but the couple decided to start small, with a popcorn wagon on wheels.
Ed is a marketing professor at Gateway Technical College. Christine previously taught marketing, too, at Wilmot High School.
After the couple acquired an antique-style popcorn wagon, they began making appearances at festivals, fairs and other special events. Customers lined up for bags of popcorn flavored like cheddar cheese, caramel, chocolate, cherry, and others.
Popcorn sells for $1, $3 or $5, depending on the size of the bag.
When Pine Acres Popcorn set up shop at the Racine County Fair in Yorkville, the Grochowskis soon found customers wanting to buy their favorite flavors in bulk quantity. With limited kitchen space, the couple realized they needed to set up shop someplace better.
Finding a spot in Downtown Union Grove seemed logical because it is just down the road from the county fairgrounds.
When the storefront opens, the Grochowskis will offer both fresh-cooked popcorn and uncooked kernels. They also plan to introduce other merchandise in a general store type of atmosphere, including ice cream.