From a first generation Racine college student to a career at Microsoft

ATLANTA — Disheka Moore grew up in Section 8 housing on the north side of Racine. Now Moore, 21, is a first-generation college student who has interned at Microsoft and is on track to graduate from Spelman College next spring with a degree in computer science.

Moore has now interned at Microsoft, has been a Google exchange scholar and is on track to make six figures after graduating next spring.

“I want to show other students in Racine or surrounding areas that it’s possible to have the upbringing that I had and to … show others that they can pursue a career in tech,” Moore said.

Moore attended Julian Thomas Elementary School, Gilmore Middle School and Case High School. She was a good student, but did not have a particular passion initially for tech.

After attending a Historically Black Colleges and Universities event in Milwaukee, Moore set her heart on Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta.

Moore headed south with $100 in her pocket and had to figure out how to pay tuition on her own. Two weeks after a major fair when a career in tech piqued her interest, Moore declared a computer science major and one of her teachers awarded her a scholarship that took care of tuition for that semester.