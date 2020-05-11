From a first generation Racine college student to a career at Microsoft

ATLANTA — Disheka Moore grew up in Section 8 housing on the north side of Racine. Now Moore, 21, is a first-generation college student who has interned at Microsoft and is on track to graduate from Spelman College next spring with a degree in computer science.
Moore has now interned at Microsoft, has been a Google exchange scholar and is on track to make six figures after graduating next spring.
“I want to show other students in Racine or surrounding areas that it’s possible to have the upbringing that I had and to … show others that they can pursue a career in tech,” Moore said.
Moore attended Julian Thomas Elementary School, Gilmore Middle School and Case High School. She was a good student, but did not have a particular passion initially for tech.
After attending a Historically Black Colleges and Universities event in Milwaukee, Moore set her heart on Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta.
Moore headed south with $100 in her pocket and had to figure out how to pay tuition on her own. Two weeks after a major fair when a career in tech piqued her interest, Moore declared a computer science major and one of her teachers awarded her a scholarship that took care of tuition for that semester.
“I didn’t have all my funds together going to Spelman,” she said. “That was a game-changer for me because I was sitting in the office of financial aid begging for money.”
Including fees, room and board Spelman typically costs $100,000 per year, and Moore knew she wanted a career that would allow her to pay back her student loans. But her decision to go into computer science isn’t just about the money. It’s something she enjoys doing as well.
Problem-solving
“What I enjoy about it is the analytical, problem-solving aspect,” Moore said. “All my life I had to solve problems that I did not ask for.”
But she eventually realized that problem-solving was one of her most valuable skills.
“Utilizing that skill set and applying it to real-life problems is motivating for me,” Moore said. “Because I know I’m solving a problem that needs to be addressed.”
Since she began studying computer science, Moore won a Google Hackathon, interned with Microsoft as a product manager and software engineer and will be returning to intern with Microsoft again this summer. Although she intends to interview with other companies, at this point she’s planning to work for Microsoft after graduation.
In October Moore was named a Forbes under 30 scholar, which allowed her to attend the Detroit Forbes under 30 summit.
After graduation, Moore plans to continue working on her own brand. She has launched a startup called Eye Driven that sells blue light blocking products.
Moore is hoping to give back to the Racine community, as she knows that the resources she had access to in Racine helped to contribute to her success. Those resources include the YMCA, Young Leadership Academy and Youth in Governance.
“Those programs added to what I am today, I can’t forget that,” she said.
Staying in touch
Moore has stayed in touch with her fourth-grade teacher at Julian Thomas, Tonya Wilson.
Wilson remembers Moore as hardworking, determined and a top student.
“She was one of those students that stood out,” Wilson said. “She wanted to achieve. She’s self-motivated, and always had that desire to learn.”
Wilson said she’s been elated to hear how well Moore is doing and to see a photo of Moore at her Microsoft internship. While Wilson said she knows that she’s not supposed to have favorite students, Moore was one of hers.
Moore said that attending a historically black college has allowed her to learn more about her history and the diversity of the black experience.
“It teaches you not only about your heritage and your brutal history that people don’t teach in regular classrooms but it teaches you how to exist in a world that looks at your skin and assumes that you’re something that you’re not,” Moore said.
During her time at Spelman, Moore has traveled to Africa twice, and studied abroad there for four weeks.
Moore knows how difficult it can be to attend college without financial and sometimes even mental support from your family.
“I want younger people to know not to limit yourselves,” Moore said. “With the technology we have today, you can do a search about just about any topic. You’re not limited anymore.”
She hopes that young people in Racine look beyond their immediate surroundings and realize that with hard work, they can make good things happen for themselves.
She wants to be the face of “what is not considered the norm for people of my background.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.