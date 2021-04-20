From $2.85 billion down to $80 million: Foxconn's new contract has much less aid, reduced jobs goal

MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group would receive $2.77 billion fewer in state tax dollars and only aims to employ about 11% as many people in Wisconsin compared to its original goal, according to a new agreement between the state and the Taiwan-based company for its downsized manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant.
The new contract, which was passed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s board of directors on Tuesday, would provide Foxconn with $80 million in performance-based incentives as long as the company hires 1,454 employees across Wisconsin (not solely in Racine County) with an average wage of $53,875 and makes a capital investment of at least $672 million by 2026. It also represents a significant decrease from the $2.85 billion in state tax credits originally pledged to the company in its 2018 contract with the state.
That new employment goal is approximately half as many as are currently employed at nearby, homegrown shipping supplier Uline in Pleasant Prairie.
How we got here
Wisconsin and company officials have been negotiating a new agreement for more than a year after the state told Foxconn it was not eligible for state aid because the ongoing project in Mount Pleasant no longer matches what was originally agreed to in 2017.
“When I ran to be governor, I made a promise to work with Foxconn to cut a better deal for our state — the last deal didn’t work for Wisconsin, and that doesn’t work for me,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “Today I’m delivering on that promise with an agreement that treats Foxconn like any other business and will save taxpayers $2.77 billion, protect the hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments the state and local communities have already made, and ensure there’s accountability for creating the jobs promised.”
While the new deal comes with fewer tax dollars, it also provides Foxconn with more flexibility for the project that once promised to bring 13,000 jobs and $10 billion in capital investment to the state. Under the new agreement, Foxconn can earn tax incentives without specific requirements on what the company produces.
"With this flexibility also comes the predictability and stability to know that Foxconn’s material contributions in Wisconsin will be recognized by the State as benchmarks are achieved year-over-year," the company said in a statement.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin panned the original deal, criticized former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (who served alongside then-Gov. Scott Walker when the original Foxconn contract was signed and is rumored to be considering a gubernatorial run), and praised Evers in a statement Tuesday: "When it was first signed by the Walker-Kleefisch administration, the Foxconn deal was the 'the largest government handout to a foreign company ever given in America.' This expensive project, which the Republican administration said would cost $3 billion, alarmed experts on the left and the right, who did not think the state would be able to recoup its investment."
Changes
Under Foxconn's original contract, signed in late 2017 by Walker, the company was slated to receive as much as $2.85 billion in state credits over 15 years — along with $150 million in sales tax breaks — if the company hired at least 13,000 employees and made a $10 billion capital investment in the state. Other state and local incentives bring the total to $4 billion.
Former President Donald Trump, who attended the facility’s 2018 groundbreaking ceremony, described the Foxconn project as the “eighth wonder of the world.”
However, the Mount Pleasant project was later downsized to Generation 6, which would manufacture small screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
Wisconsin Republicans downplayed the importance of how Foxconn's plans had changed and how that affected its contract with Wisconsin.
"It’s a shame that it had to come to this," Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a statement Tuesday. "Foxconn didn’t create the pandemic, or the hostile intentions of the Evers Administration towards the project. Big screen TVs were never the end-all-be-all of this project, even if it was the crutch the Administration used to blow up the original pay-as-you-go agreement. In spite of these obstacles, Foxconn is maintaining its commitment to Racine County and Wisconsin.
"At least 1,400 jobs and over a billion dollars of investment is coming to Mount Pleasant in the next few years. Foxconn is still a catalyst bringing other businesses to the area. Under any definition, that is something to be excited about and look forward to."
As a result of Foxconn's downsizing, state officials told the company more than a year ago it would not be eligible for tax credits because the project has changed drastically from what was agreed to in the existing contract and a new agreement would be necessary.
The state again told the company last October that it would not receive state tax credits until a new agreement is reached. The company later challenged that decision, while officials continued to negotiate a new contract.
In addition, Foxconn officials last year began hinting at the possibility of building electric vehicles and manufacturer Fisker announced in February a partnership with Foxconn to build vehicles. Last month, company chairman Young Liu said the factory was in the running, along with Mexico, to be Foxconn’s North American electric vehicle production hub — although no formal decisions have been made.
So far, Foxconn has not received any state dollars, but the project in Mount Pleasant already has cost the state more than $200 million in state and local road improvements, sales and use tax exemptions, grants to local governments and for worker training and employment. Foxconn officials estimated in October the company had invested $750 million in the state.
