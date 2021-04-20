From $2.85 billion down to $80 million: Foxconn's new contract has much less aid, reduced jobs goal

How we got here

Wisconsin and company officials have been negotiating a new agreement for more than a year after the state told Foxconn it was not eligible for state aid because the ongoing project in Mount Pleasant no longer matches what was originally agreed to in 2017.

“When I ran to be governor, I made a promise to work with Foxconn to cut a better deal for our state — the last deal didn’t work for Wisconsin, and that doesn’t work for me,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “Today I’m delivering on that promise with an agreement that treats Foxconn like any other business and will save taxpayers $2.77 billion, protect the hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments the state and local communities have already made, and ensure there’s accountability for creating the jobs promised.”

While the new deal comes with fewer tax dollars, it also provides Foxconn with more flexibility for the project that once promised to bring 13,000 jobs and $10 billion in capital investment to the state. Under the new agreement, Foxconn can earn tax incentives without specific requirements on what the company produces.