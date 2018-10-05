MOUNT PLEASANT — Froedtert South has announced it plans to open a new medical complex in Mount Pleasant near Interstate 94 and Highway 20.
The announcement of Froedtert South building in Racine County follows a similar announcement that Advocate Aurora Health is planning to build a medical complex in Mount Pleasant near Interstate 94 and Highway 20. Ascension has also announced that it is building a new $42 million medical center at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Renaissance Boulevard.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Advocate Aurora Health announced Thursday its plans to “expand access to to…
“We are being recognized as a community that is on the upswing, where medical services will have to expand with the community,” said Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot.
DeGroot said the planning for the new Froedtert South medical center was in the works for months, but he was not at liberty to talk about the project until after the hospital made its announcement.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ascension Wisconsin on Wednesday announced plans to build a $42 million med…
The new Froedtert South campus will be just east of the planned Aurora campus, DeGroot said.
The new Froedtert campus is expected to be nearly identical to its St. Catherine's Medical Center in Pleasant Prairie.
The Journal Times will be updating this story as more information comes available.
