Friday event aims to show hospital workers community support

RACINE — An event Friday night aims to allow members of the Racine community to show their support and appreciation for hospital workers caregivers at Ascension All Saints Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ascension All Saints Hospital NICU nurse Melisa Palacios came up with the idea of Flashin First Friday, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The community is invited to drive to the hospital, 3801 Spring St., and flash their vehicle lights. Racine Police will lead the parade of cars through the parking lot with their lights flashing. Residents are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and stay in their cars.

The event is a way for the doctors, nurses and associates inside, who selflessly show up each day to care for their patients, to see that the community cares and recognizes their extraordinary efforts during this pandemic.

