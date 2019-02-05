Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — After a short reprieve from winter weather with highs in the 40s for the past few days, snow and sleet are expected tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory due to a wintry mix that is expected to quickly spread over southern Wisconsin late this afternoon into this evening. Snow is expected to begin this afternoon, followed by freezing rain and sleet, resulting in hazardous driving conditions — possibly into Wednesday morning.

Snow and sleet accumulation of up to 1 inch and ice accumulation of up to a quarter-inch are possible. The chance of precipitation is nearly 100 percent, with low temperatures in the mid-20s tonight. 

The NWS advises travelers to expect slippery road conditions and limited visibility and to use caution when driving.

Fog is expected Wednesday morning, with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain in late afternoon with continued light freezing rain, possibly mixed with rain, after midnight.

Light freezing rain is also a possibility on Thursday.

