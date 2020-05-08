Freeze warning issued for Saturday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A freeze warning is coming early Saturday morning that could potentially kill unprotected outdoor plants.

A freeze warning will be in effect late Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold such as covering them with a thick blanket.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

