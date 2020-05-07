Freeze warning and freeze watch issued for Friday, Saturday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A freeze warning and freeze watch is coming early Friday morning that could potentially kill unprotected outdoor plants.

A freeze warning will be in effect early Friday morning, and a freeze watch will be in effect from late Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the National Weather Service.

For the freeze warning, sub-freezing temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s to lower 30s from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

For the freeze watch, sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s are possible from late Friday night through Saturday morning.

This effects portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Rochester, Caledonia, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Milwaukee, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine and Kenosha.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold such as covering them with a thick blanket.