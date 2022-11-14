Free Thanksgiving dinner will be back next week at Festival Hall

Abe Ouzounian and his turkey costume have become a staple at the annual Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks meal at Festival Hall. Pictured here on Nov. 28, 2019, he poses Mikayla Smith, a then-senior student-athlete from Park High School.
ADAM ROGAN,
Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, was marked by another packed house at Dan & Ray's Rendering Thanks at Festival Hall, the annual tradition led by Ray Stibeck of Route 20 and Danny Johnson of Danny's Meats & Catering where traditional Thanksgiving meals are served to all. That year's was the 12th annual.
To make a donation or help with sponsorship, people scan the QR code via Venmo @route20cares. Checks payable to Route 20 Cares can be mailed to Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177; or Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402. A $50 donation will help cover the cost to feed a family of 10, or $20 to help feed a family of four.
Sponsor names will be listed on the placemats, but the deadline is Thursday to get sponsorships confirmed.
Cash donations will also be accepted at the door.
Volunteers will be needed to help serve and assist guests. To volunteer or sponsor a table, call Danny's Meats at 262-554-5440, Route 20 at 262-898-7900 or email rte20rocks@yahoo.com.
