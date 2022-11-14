 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Thanksgiving dinner will be back next week at Festival Hall

RACINE — Dan & Ray's Rendering Thanks free Thanksgiving Day feast will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The organizers are still seeking sponsors for this year's 13th annual event.

Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats/Catering by Danny at Hickory Hall and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 will again host the annual dinner.

A traditional Thanksgiving buffet style meal will be served along with beverages and an assortment of desserts. Carryouts and a sit-down meal will be provided.

Entertainment featured throughout the day will include singer Cheryl McCrary, Dan the One Man Band, dance teams, various special guests and football on the big screen.

Nonperishable food items will be accepted at the door to benefit the Racine County Food Bank.

To make a donation or help with sponsorship, people scan the QR code via Venmo @route20cares. Checks payable to Route 20 Cares can be mailed to Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177; or Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402. A $50 donation will help cover the cost to feed a family of 10, or $20 to help feed a family of four.

Sponsor names will be listed on the placemats, but the deadline is Thursday to get sponsorships confirmed.

Cash donations will also be accepted at the door.

Volunteers will be needed to help serve and assist guests. To volunteer or sponsor a table, call Danny's Meats at 262-554-5440, Route 20 at 262-898-7900 or email rte20rocks@yahoo.com.

Go to facebook.com/renderingthanksracine for more information.

