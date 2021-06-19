 Skip to main content
Free summer meals for kids
RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will serve free meals to children under the age of 18 during the drop-in playground programs being held at neighborhood parks in Racine this summer.

Meals will be provided from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday to children under the age of 18 at the following locations:

  • Matson Park, 3334 Fourth St.
  • Dr. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Lutheran King Jr. Drive
  • Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21st St. 
  • Greencrest Park, 2801 Delaware St.
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St. 
  • Hantschel Park, 1663 Village Drive
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St. 

Children who would like to participate in the drop-in playground program may eat on-site with the playground leaders. Meals will be served to children of all ages, however, participation in the playground program is for children ages 7-14. The playground program is held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 5 at the locations listed above. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

For more information, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec; email prcs@cityofracine.org; or call 262-636-9131.

