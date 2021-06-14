Free summer meals for children available

RACINE — The Racine ELCA Neighborhoods Camp announces that they will be hosting a Summer Food Service Program which will offer nutritious meals to children during the summer months when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, will provide free meals to children 18 years or younger. Persons over 18 years who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The following locations will be serving the free meals this summer:

Emaus ELCA, 1925 Summit Ave.

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.

Living Faith Lutheran, 2915 Wright Ave.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Carol Yust. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

