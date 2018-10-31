KENOSHA — A free shuttle service between Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is planned for Thursday evening, allowing patrons to attend opening receptions for art exhibitions on both campuses.
A reception for “Chapel” is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Featuring the work of Kjellgren Alkire, the experiential art installation simultaneously celebrates and interrogates the complexities of middle American rural life and mass-produced Christianity.
The same night, receptions for two separate exhibitions are planned from 4 to 7 p.m. at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. “Penny Dreadfuls” in the Foundation Gallery showcases a series of paintings and drawings by Carthage art professor Diane Levesque that reinterpret the Staffordshire figurines of 19th century England. In the Fine Arts Gallery, four artists depict themes of reproduction and counterfeiting in “FAKES.”
H.F. Johnson Gallery director Ryan Peter Miller and UW-Parkside director Colin Matthes coordinated the shuttle service to make their respective shows more accessible. The shuttle is planned to depart from Carthage every half hour from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. and from UW-Parkside every half hour from 5 to 7 p.m.
