RACINE — Students attending prom across Racine this weekend have the opportunity to get ready for the big night with free salon services.

Mercedes Felix is gearing up to offer a range of services including makeup, hairstyling, manicures and eyebrow waxing for Racine teenagers Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Main Project and Café, 1014 State St.

This weekend’s salon event will be the third time Felix, who works under the name Beauty Obsessed, has offered this opportunity to Racine students who may not be able to afford the cost of these services at a traditional salon.

At last year’s event, Felix told The Journal Times, “We’re just giving back for girls who can’t afford it.”

According to an event flyer, there will also be a barber and nail technician on-site to help prepare kids for the red carpet. Both girls and boys attending a prom are welcome to take advantage of the services being offered.

Felix said they will try to serve students until 5 p.m., if needed. While the services are completely free of cost, Felix said she will be accepting donations.

The 2023 Racine Rotary Founder’s Post Prom takes place Saturday evening at the Racine County Fairgrounds. Students are expected to arrive at the red carpet as early as 6 p.m.

This year’s Post Prom is the 70th annual event. The Racine Founder’s Rotary started the tradition in 1953.

Racine area high schools are also hosting their own individual proms ahead of the citywide Post Prom.

Anyone who wants to secure a time for Felix’s free services can text 240-685-7766 ahead of Saturday’s event.

Parents, and anyone else, interested in watching the Post Prom Parade in person can buy tickets online.

31 of the sharpest red carpet looks from Racine Founder's Rotary Post Prom 2022 In uniform Not all promgoers wear capes... but at least one did Under my umbrella Cool in orange A red carpet selfie What a look King of the prom court Throwback Masked, and rocking it Channeling The Fonz Cheesin' Cowboy and cowgirl Cool in blue A red carpet smooch Positive energy, good vibes Rocking in red Subtle colors, an eye-catching look Pretty in purple Solo in red Back to back Pink and more pink On the red carpet Side by side, by side Side by side, by side, by side Eyes on the camera Shady Headwear welcome Well red Laughing it off Back to back Shady