Free RYDE bus rides for those going to get vaccinated, or going home after getting a shot

RACINE — In an effort to remove a barrier to COVID-19 vaccinations, the Racine area's busing system on Monday began offering free rides to anyone on their way to get vaccinated, or anyone returning home, or to work, or headed somewhere else after getting their vaccine shot.

Regency Mall, where a state-run vaccination clinic is due to open Tuesday morning, is on Route 7 of the RYDE Transit System, formerly known as Belle Urban System.

The announcement was made during a news conference in which city and county leaders encouraged local residents of color to get vaccinated.

Minority communities locally and nationwide have had higher rates of COVID-19 complications and deaths, and now have seen slower rates of vaccination.

In Racine County, as of Monday, 23.6% of all residents have received at least one COVID shot. However, only 8.6% of all of the county's African American residents have received one shot, compared to 23.2% of white residents, 9.5% of Hispanic residents and 16.2% of Asian residents.

