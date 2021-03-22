Free RYDE bus rides for those going to get vaccinated, or going home after getting a shot

RACINE — In an effort to remove a barrier to COVID-19 vaccinations, the Racine area's busing system on Monday began offering free rides to anyone on their way to get vaccinated, or anyone returning home, or to work, or headed somewhere else after getting their vaccine shot.
Regency Mall, where a state-run vaccination clinic is due to open Tuesday morning, is on Route 7 of the RYDE Transit System, formerly known as Belle Urban System.
The announcement was made during a news conference in which city and county leaders encouraged local residents of color to get vaccinated.
Minority communities locally and nationwide have had higher rates of COVID-19 complications and deaths, and now have seen slower rates of vaccination.
In Racine County, as of Monday, 23.6% of all residents have received at least one COVID shot. However, only 8.6% of all of the county's African American residents have received one shot, compared to 23.2% of white residents, 9.5% of Hispanic residents and 16.2% of Asian residents.
“Everyone deserves access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As more vaccine is available and as more people become eligible, we must remove as many barriers as possible for people to access the vaccine. Offering free bus rides to anyone looking to get vaccinated will help remove transportation barriers," Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible."
Rates of access to personal vehicles, and thus immediate access to transportation, has long been considerably lower in minority households than in white households.
According to data tracked by the National Equity Atlas, as of 2017, 14% of households of color didn't have a vehicle, compared to only 6% of white households. That gap has been closing, however. In 1990, while 8% of white households reported not having a vehicle, 24% of people of color reported not having a vehicle in their household.
Michael Maierle, the city's transit and parking system manager, stated: “A core mission of public transit has always been to provide equitable access to opportunities for all members of our community. Whether that is providing access to a job, the grocery store, or to get vaccinated, public transit can get you there."