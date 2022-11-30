Free rapid HIV testing Thursday at City of Racine health clinic for World Aids Day

RACINE — In recognition of World AIDS Day, the City of Racine Health Department will be offering free rapid HIV testing Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the health department clinic located in City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
Walk-ins are encouraged. Results will be available within about 20 minutes of blood being drawn.
Rapid HIV testing entails the participant filling out a little paperwork, giving a small amount of blood and waiting 20 minutes for their results.
World AIDS Day was first designated on Dec. 1 in 1988 as an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic. The idea came from James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information workers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.
