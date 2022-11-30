 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE HEALTH DEPT.

Free rapid HIV testing Thursday at City of Racine health clinic for World Aids Day

RACINE — In recognition of World AIDS Day, the City of Racine Health Department will be offering free rapid HIV testing Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the health department clinic located in City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

World Aids Day

The red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV. Wearing a ribbon is a way to raise awareness on and during the run up to World AIDS Day.

Walk-ins are encouraged. Results will be available within about 20 minutes of blood being drawn.

Rapid HIV testing entails the participant filling out a little paperwork, giving a small amount of blood and waiting 20 minutes for their results.

World AIDS Day was first designated on Dec. 1 in 1988 as an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic. The idea came from James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information workers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

November 7, 1991. Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson stunned the world by announcing his sudden retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson was one of thefirst sports stars to go public about his HIV-positive status.Revered as one of the greatest basketball playersof all time, Johnson spent his entire 13-season NBA career with the Lakers. He helped them to win five championships in the 1980s. Today, Johnson is a successful businessman and prominent spokesman for AIDS awareness.
Reporter

Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times.

