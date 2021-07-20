 Skip to main content
Free parking tonight at Lake Avenue ramp for easy access to Deer District Racine
RACINE — Those coming to Deer District Racine tonight will find free parking in the city’s Lake Avenue ramp at Third Street and Lake Avenue.

Mayor Cory Mason announced that parking in the Lake Avenue ramp will be free all day, making it easier for those coming to Deer District Racine to watch the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns in their bid to become NBA champions.

Tonight’s game is expected to be Deer District Racine’s biggest event yet.

“We have added a 150-inch projection screen, great local food vendors, a DJ, and a dance troop that will provide a halftime performance,” Mason said in a news release. “It should be a great atmosphere for the community to come out and watch the game.”

Mason added the free parking was intended to alleviate parking concerns.

“The ramp is just two blocks from Monument Square and offers easy access for those coming downtown to watch the game tonight,” Mason said.

Starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, July 21, because of construction around the ramp by Racine Water Utility, the ability to accept credit card payments for parking at the ramp will be disabled.

Instead, the ramp will simply charge a flat daily rate of $2 but will only be able to accept cash for about two weeks. Those users with monthly parking passes will not be affected. 

